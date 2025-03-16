Qualifying hampers Marco Bezzecchi at Argentina MotoGP

Marco Bezzecchi still says qualifying is his “weakest point” on the Aprilia MotoGP bike.

Marco Bezzecchi chases Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying remains the “weakest point” for Marco Bezzecchi on his adaptation to the Aprilia RS-GP, he says.

The Aprilia Racing rider qualified ninth for the Argentinian Grand Prix, before racing to seventh in Saturday’s Sprint, a result which he said at least yielded some satisfaction.

“It was a decent race,” Bezzecchi told MotoGP.com after the Sprint.

“Starting ninth was not the best, but still in qualifying I’m struggling a bit – it’s my weakest point, let’s say.

“During the Sprint I had a pretty good pace, I was strong in braking so I could make some good overtakes and I’m pretty satisfied.

“But starting from ninth is always tough, so it was the best I could do today and hopefully tomorrow I can make another step.”

Qualifying was also the beginning of a difficult day for satellite Aprilia rider Ai Ogura, although perhaps the expectations for the Japanese rider are somewhat inflated after his double-top-five in Thailand.

The Trackhouse Racing rider was 15th at the chequered flag – ahead of his teammate Raul Fernandez, but frustrated by a number of mistakes.

“In qualifying, in some parts of the track, I improved a little bit from [Friday], but it wasn’t enough for Q2 and I had a crash in Q1,” he said.

“In the race, the bike was okay, but I had a bad start and the first few corners I couldn’t gain any positions and after there were another two or three mistakes they were really big mistakes.

“Then I was coming back to my rhythm, but it was not really fantastic, so I gained a couple of positions.

“It was still a good race, a good qualifying, but tomorrow there is another race with much longer distance so I’m just looking forward to racing tomorrow.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

