Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Everybody is happy, I criticise myself too much”

Fifth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Argentina Sprint marked his best result of 2025, something that he says his VR46 Racing Team was happier about than himself.

The Italian was 6.451 seconds off the win on Saturday in Termas, almost three seconds behind the podium, and also behind the Honda of Johann Zarco, but it was a step forward compared to Thailand, where he DNF’d in the MotoGP Sprint due to the heat, and finished 10th in the Grand Prix.

The Italian, though, was hoping for more, although after the race he suggested that he is perhaps too harsh on himself sometimes.

“It has been a good day, at the end,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com following the Argentina Sprint.

“For sure, after yesterday’s performance we were expecting a bit better – especially me, honestly, because the team is happy, everybody is happy, we are doing a good job.

“We are developing our feeling with the bike, our way of working together.

“So, everybody is happy, [but] I criticise myself too much, let’s say.

“I wanted to make [something] a little better in qualifying, trying to be on the front row, and also in the [Sprint] I had to be more aggressive in the first laps to try to take some space to make my rhythm.

“But, apart from that, I think we have done a really good job – P5 in our second Sprint of the season I think is a good result at the end.”