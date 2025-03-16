Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Everybody is happy, I criticise myself too much”

Fabio Di Giannantonio says everyone but himself is happy with his performance in the Argentina MotoGP Sprint.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Fifth place for Fabio Di Giannantonio in the Argentina Sprint marked his best result of 2025, something that he says his VR46 Racing Team was happier about than himself.

The Italian was 6.451 seconds off the win on Saturday in Termas, almost three seconds behind the podium, and also behind the Honda of Johann Zarco, but it was a step forward compared to Thailand, where he DNF’d in the MotoGP Sprint due to the heat, and finished 10th in the Grand Prix.

The Italian, though, was hoping for more, although after the race he suggested that he is perhaps too harsh on himself sometimes.

“It has been a good day, at the end,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com following the Argentina Sprint.

“For sure, after yesterday’s performance we were expecting a bit better – especially me, honestly, because the team is happy, everybody is happy, we are doing a good job.

“We are developing our feeling with the bike, our way of working together.

“So, everybody is happy, [but] I criticise myself too much, let’s say.

“I wanted to make [something] a little better in qualifying, trying to be on the front row, and also in the [Sprint] I had to be more aggressive in the first laps to try to take some space to make my rhythm.

“But, apart from that, I think we have done a really good job – P5 in our second Sprint of the season I think is a good result at the end.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
10m ago
Charles Leclerc laments “missed opportunity” after double whammy at F1 Australian GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
F1 Feature
22m ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Australian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were left disappointed by Ferrari
MotoGP News
34m ago
Starting grid for Argentina MotoGP after penalty and withdrawal
Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP News
52m ago
Miguel Oliveira to miss Argentinian MotoGP amid ligament “concerns”
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Qualifying hampers Marco Bezzecchi at Argentina MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi chases Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
McLaren explain why Oscar Piastri told to “hold position” at F1 Australian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen points out Lando Norris error in F1 Australian GP cooldown room
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio: “Everybody is happy, I criticise myself too much”
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results after penalty reversed
The start of the F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix
Le Mans News
2h ago
Nick Tandy makes history after winning the six biggest endurance races
Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr, Laurens Vanthoor