2023 Moto2 Termas - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 44.185s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 44.243s 3 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 44.269s 4 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.383s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.392s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 44.480s 7 Jake Dixon GBR Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 44.494s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 44.530s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.643s 10 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 44.911s 11 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 44.985s 12 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.027s 13 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 45.190s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 45.313s 15 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 45.385s 16 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 45.522s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 45.561s 18 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 45.635s 19 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.713s 20 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.831s 21 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact (Kalex) 1m 45.869s 22 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 45.910s 23 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 1m 45.920s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 46.387s 25 Jordi Torres SPA Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 46.469s 26 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 46.532s 27 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 47.399s 28 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 48.410s 29 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 48.915s

Manuel Gonzalez leads opening practice for the Moto2 class at a damp Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina.

Light rain at the end of the Moto3 session meant the track was moist enough for wet tyres at the start of the Moto2 session, before riders switched over to slicks.

2022 title runner-up Ai Ogura, who missed round one due to a wrist injury in winter training, is back for round two.