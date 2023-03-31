2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Friday Practice Results

31 Mar 2023
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, Portimao Moto2 test 18 March

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.

2023 Moto2 Termas - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 44.185s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 44.243s
3Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 44.269s
4Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.383s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.392s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 44.480s
7Jake DixonGBRSolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 44.494s
8Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 44.530s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.643s
10Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 44.911s
11Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 44.985s
12Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.027s
13Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 45.190s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 45.313s
15Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 45.385s
16Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 45.522s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 45.561s
18Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.635s
19Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.713s
20Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 45.831s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact(Kalex)1m 45.869s
22Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 45.910s
23Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)1m 45.920s
24Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 46.387s
25Jordi TorresSPASolunion GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 46.469s
26Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 46.532s
27Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 47.399s
28David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 48.410s
29Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 48.915s

Manuel Gonzalez leads opening practice for the Moto2 class at a damp Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina.

Light rain at the end of the Moto3 session meant the track was moist enough for wet tyres at the start of the Moto2 session, before riders switched over to slicks.

2022 title runner-up Ai Ogura, who missed round one due to a wrist injury in winter training, is back for round two.

