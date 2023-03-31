2023 Argentina Moto2 Grand Prix, Termas - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix at Termas de Rio Hondo.
|2023 Moto2 Termas - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.185s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.243s
|3
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.269s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.383s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.392s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.480s
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.494s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 44.530s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.643s
|10
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.911s
|11
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 44.985s
|12
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.027s
|13
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 45.190s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.313s
|15
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.385s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.522s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.561s
|18
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.635s
|19
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.713s
|20
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.831s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.869s
|22
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.910s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 45.920s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 46.387s
|25
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.469s
|26
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 46.532s
|27
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 47.399s
|28
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 48.410s
|29
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 48.915s
Manuel Gonzalez leads opening practice for the Moto2 class at a damp Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina.
Light rain at the end of the Moto3 session meant the track was moist enough for wet tyres at the start of the Moto2 session, before riders switched over to slicks.
2022 title runner-up Ai Ogura, who missed round one due to a wrist injury in winter training, is back for round two.
