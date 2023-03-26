2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 4.193s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 5.551s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 8.653s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 11.303s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 12.386s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|36m 13.339s
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 13.842s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 16.463s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.134s
|10
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.033s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.279s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 18.708s
|13
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 19.638s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 29.637s
|15
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|36m 31.069s
|16
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 44.426s
|17
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 45.903s
|18
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 45.999s
|19
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 46.309s
|20
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 46.334s
|21
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|36m 48.995s
|22
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 49.823s
|23
|Jordi Torres
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|37m 6.836s
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|CAG SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO
|(Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Pre-season favourite Pedro Acosta wins the Portimao Moto2 Grand Prix after absorbing race-long pressure from Aron Canet. Tony Arbolino completed the podium in third.