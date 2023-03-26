Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 4.193s 2 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 5.551s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 8.653s 4 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 11.303s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 12.386s 6 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 36m 13.339s 7 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 13.842s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 16.463s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 18.134s 10 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 36m 18.033s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 18.279s 12 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 18.708s 13 Fermín Aldeguer SPA CAG SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 19.638s 14 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 29.637s 15 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 36m 31.069s 16 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 44.426s 17 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 45.903s 18 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 45.999s 19 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 36m 46.309s 20 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 36m 46.334s 21 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 36m 48.995s 22 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 36m 49.823s 23 Jordi Torres SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 37m 6.836s Alonso Lopez SPA CAG SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO (Boscoscuro) DNF Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF

Pre-season favourite Pedro Acosta wins the Portimao Moto2 Grand Prix after absorbing race-long pressure from Aron Canet. Tony Arbolino completed the podium in third.