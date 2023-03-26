2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
26 Mar 2023
Pedro Acosta

Race results from the 2023 Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix at Portimao.

Portuguese Moto2 Grand Prix, Portimao - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 4.193s
2Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 5.551s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 8.653s
4Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 11.303s
5Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 12.386s
6Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)36m 13.339s
7Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 13.842s
8Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 16.463s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 18.134s
10Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)36m 18.033s
11Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 18.279s
12Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)36m 18.708s
13Fermín AldeguerSPACAG SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 19.638s
14Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 29.637s
15Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)36m 31.069s
16Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 44.426s
17Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 45.903s
18Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 45.999s
19Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)36m 46.309s
20Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)36m 46.334s
21Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)36m 48.995s
22Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)36m 49.823s
23Jordi TorresSPAInde GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)37m 6.836s
 Alonso LopezSPACAG SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO(Boscoscuro)DNF 
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 

Pre-season favourite Pedro Acosta wins the Portimao Moto2 Grand Prix after absorbing race-long pressure from Aron Canet. Tony Arbolino completed the podium in third.

MotoGP 2023 Season Preview | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP81

 