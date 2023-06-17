2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 23.858s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 24.127s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 24.158s 4 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 24.204s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 24.264s 6 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 24.269s 7 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 24.270s 8 Fermín Aldeguer SPA MB Conveyors SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 24.280s 9 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 24.380s 10 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 1m 24.448s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 24.478s 12 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 24.516s 13 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 24.599s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 24.677s 15 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 24.747s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 24.909s 17 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 24.930s 18 Sean Dylan Kelly USA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 25.519s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 24.612s 20 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 24.684s 21 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 24.763s 22 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 24.787s 23 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 25.163s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 25.600s 25 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Forward Team (Forward) 1m 25.713s 26 Carlos Tatay SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 1m 25.900s 27 Izan Guevara SPA Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 25.911s 28 Kasma Daniel MAL Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 1m 26.125s 29 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 1m 26.393s

Pedro Acosta will start the German Moto2 Grand Prix from pole position, just ahead of title rival and points leader Tony Arbolino. Jake Dixon completes the front row.