2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.
|2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 23.858s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.127s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.158s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.204s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 24.264s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.269s
|7
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.270s
|8
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 24.280s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.380s
|10
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.448s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.478s
|12
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.516s
|13
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.599s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.677s
|15
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.747s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.909s
|17
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.930s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.519s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.612s
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.684s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.763s
|22
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.787s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.163s
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 25.600s
|25
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 25.713s
|26
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.900s
|27
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.911s
|28
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 26.125s
|29
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 26.393s
Pedro Acosta will start the German Moto2 Grand Prix from pole position, just ahead of title rival and points leader Tony Arbolino. Jake Dixon completes the front row.