2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Qualifying Results

Peter McLaren's picture
17 Jun 2023
Qualifying results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 23.858s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.127s
3Jake DixonGBRPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 24.158s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 24.204s
5Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 24.264s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.269s
7Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 24.270s
8Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 24.280s
9Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 24.380s
10Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 24.448s
11Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 24.478s
12Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 24.516s
13Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 24.599s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 24.677s
15Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 24.747s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.909s
17Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 24.930s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 25.519s
19Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 24.612s
20Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 24.684s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 24.763s
22Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.787s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 25.163s
24Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 25.600s
25Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 25.713s
26Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 25.900s
27Izan GuevaraSPAPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 25.911s
28Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 26.125s
29Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 26.393s

Pedro Acosta will start the German Moto2 Grand Prix from pole position, just ahead of title rival and points leader Tony Arbolino. Jake Dixon completes the front row.