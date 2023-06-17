2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Practice (3) Results

17 Jun 2023
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, German MotoGP, 16 June

Practice (3) results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO(Boscoscuro)1m 34.449s
2Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO(Boscoscuro)1m 34.635s
3Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.132s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 35.197s
5Jake DixonGBRPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 35.285s
6Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.297s
7Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 35.309s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 35.425s
9Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.551s
10Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 35.579s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 35.725s
12Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 35.792s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 35.945s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 36.375s
15Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 36.502s
16Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 36.784s
17Izan GuevaraSPAPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 36.904s
18Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 36.929s
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 37.003s
20Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 37.083s
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 37.235s
22Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 37.253s
23Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 37.297s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 37.318s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.424s
26Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 37.949s
27Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 38.060s
28Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 38.503s
29Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 39.691s
30Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)No Time

Wet session.