2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.
|2023 Moto2 Sachsenring - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.449s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp BOSCOSCURO
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 34.635s
|3
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.132s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.197s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.285s
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.297s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.309s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.425s
|9
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.551s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.579s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.725s
|12
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.792s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 35.945s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.375s
|15
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.502s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.784s
|17
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 36.904s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 36.929s
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.003s
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.083s
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.235s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.253s
|23
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.297s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.318s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.424s
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 37.949s
|27
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 38.060s
|28
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 38.503s
|29
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 39.691s
|30
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Wet session.