2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.
|2023 Moto2 Sachsenring - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 23.979s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 24.216s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.280s
|4
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.407s
|5
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.464s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|MB Conveyors SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 24.484s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.509s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.707s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.758s
|10
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.789s
|11
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.850s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.970s
|13
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 24.987s
|14
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.077s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.091s
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.102s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.120s
|18
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.162s
|19
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 25.187s
|20
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.214s
|21
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.234s
|22
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.323s
|23
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.480s
|24
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.529s
|25
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.721s
|26
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Polar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.734s
|27
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 25.755s
|28
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|1m 26.278s
|29
|Kasma Daniel
|MAL
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|1m 27.044s
|30
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 28.300s
Several riders, including Aron Canet, suffer fast accidents at the infamous Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann corner.