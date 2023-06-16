2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix, Sachsenring - Friday Practice Results

Peter McLaren's picture
16 Jun 2023
Pedro Acosta, Moto2 race, Italian MotoGP, 11 June

Friday Practice results from the 2023 German Moto2 Grand Prix at Sachsenring.

2023 Moto2 Sachsenring - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 23.979s
2Alonso LopezSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 24.216s
3Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 24.280s
4Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 24.407s
5Jake DixonGBRPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 24.464s
6Fermín AldeguerSPAMB Conveyors SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 24.484s
7Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.509s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.707s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 24.758s
10Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 24.789s
11Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 24.850s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 24.970s
13Sean Dylan KellyUSAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 24.987s
14Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 25.077s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 25.091s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 25.102s
17Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 25.120s
18Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)1m 25.162s
19Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)1m 25.187s
20Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 25.214s
21Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 25.234s
22Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 25.323s
23Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 25.480s
24Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)1m 25.529s
25Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 25.721s
26Izan GuevaraSPAPolar Cube GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 25.734s
27Carlos TataySPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)1m 25.755s
28Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAForward Team(Forward)1m 26.278s
29Kasma DanielMALCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)1m 27.044s
30Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)1m 28.300s

Several riders, including Aron Canet, suffer fast accidents at the infamous Turn 11 Ralf Waldmann corner.

