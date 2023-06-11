Italian Moto2: Untouchable Acosta dominates for Mugello victory

Pedro Acosta was uncatchable after he took over at the front on lap one and checked out, managing the Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, round six of the championship, from the front.

Dominating every session but missing out on pole, Pedro Acosta clearly had the pace to win the Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, and he didn’t disappoint - leading every one of the 19 laps.

After a very brief moment of Sam Lowes hitting the front from the line, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider lead the race distance, managing his gap from first to win by a sizeable 6.194s over the line as all the riders suffered tyre wear issues late in the race.

In celebratory mood, winning on Italian soil after a spill last time out in France, Acosta became a pizza delivery service back to the pits, with a shark backpack container, a nod to his nickname. He ensured he delivered a pizza box to the Marc VDS team waiting for their second place rider.

That was Tony Arbolino, who gave chase but settled for a solid second, gaining important championship points.

The biggest battle on track was for the final podium spot with Jake Dixon having pole man Aron Canet in his sights on the penultimate lap.

Lining up his move with a slingshot at turn one the British rider made the position his for Autosolar GasGas Aspar, back on the podium for the fist time since Argentina, with a performance that lived up to his potential after making up for a bad start from sixth on the grid.

Canet was unlucky to miss out, riding in pain with his hand injuries, he left it all on track but could do nothing about the rapidly approaching #96, crossing the line a brave fourth for Pons Wegow Los 40.

Celestino Vietti staged his own comeback. After qualifying seventh he too got a poor start and was running outside the top ten. The Italian rallied, buoyed by the home crowd to finish fifth for Fantic Racing.

Lopez takes out Lowes, then stages comeback for sixth

Alonso Lopez had an eventful grand prix. His first major action in the race was to take out Lowes while attempting a pass there was no room for. That left the Brit gesticulating in the gravel ruing what could have been after a strong start.

The move was judged to be as hard as it looked an the #21, at this point in second and looking to challenge Acosta, was sent around the long lap loop.

It was one of the worst runs around a penalty loop, hitting the paint and running wide onto the surrounding gravel, rejoining ninth he was sent to do it again by race direction.

This time it was clean and the MB Conveyors Speed Up rider began his comeback all over again. Wasting no time he powered his way back to sixth by the chequered flag.

The last rider he overtook was an ailing Filip Salac. After spending much of the race third Salac was beset by issues which left him shaking his head on his QJMotor Gresini, as hopes of a home podium for his team finished, holding on to a seventh place finish.

Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) took eighth ahead of Somkiat Chantra who stormed through over the final few laps to claim ninth for the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia outfit.

Sergio Garcia won this race last year on his way to being the Moto3 runner up and was the top rookie, well ahead of his old lightweight class rivals with a top ten finish on the second Pons Wegow bike.

Wildcard guest Mattia Pasini proved he had lost none of his speed or skill in the Tuscan hills, picking up eleventh after running in the top ten for most of the duration for Fieten Olie Racing.

Joe Roberts hit the podium in Mugello last year, but was twelfth this time out for Italtrans.

After a late shuffle on track the remaining points went to Dennis Foggia (Italtrans) in 13th , Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG) in 14th and Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) who dropped to 15th.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Fermin Aldeguer fell on the first lap collecting both Jeremy alcoba, who was sent flying and an unsuspecting Darryn Binder, who was already wide on the outside.

There were further falls for Marcos Ramirez, Lukas Tulovic and Zonta van den Goorbergh, who all failed to finish.

Rory Skinner was absent as a result of his crash after being his by Jeremy Alcoba on Saturday.

After leaving the SAG Team in the break (replaced there by Taiga Hada) Lorenzo Dalla Porta is now filling in for long term absentee Alex Escrig at the Forward Team.

Kohta Nozane (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) is also out and had Kasma Daniel keeping his seat warm.

Where does that leave the championship?

Second ensure Tony Arbolino still leads the way now with a total of 119 after adding 20. A win sees Pedro Acosta pull five back, now twenty behind, with a tally of 99.

Alonso Lopez moves into third after his comeback performace with 71 points, Filip Salac drops down to fourth after his drop through the race on 69, with Aron Canet not far behind, completing the overall top five with 65.

Jake Dixon’s top three performance sees him up to sixth with 63 points.