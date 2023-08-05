2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results

5 Aug 2023
Pedro

Qualifying results from the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 16.953s
2Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 17.653s
3Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 17.664s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 17.880s
5Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 17.989s
6Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 18.307s
7Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 18.588s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 18.626s
9Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 18.686s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 18.811s
11Jake DixonGBRTensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 18.975s
12Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 19.041s
13Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 19.147s
14Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 19.222s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 19.316s
16Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 20.010s
17Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 20.048s
18Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)No Time
19Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 19.564s
20Izan GuevaraSPATensite GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 20.023s
21Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 20.643s
22Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 21.385s
23Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 21.518s
24Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 21.602s
25Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 21.814s
26Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 21.943s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 22.068s
28Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 22.297s
29Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 23.268s

Pedro Acosta takes a damp pole position for the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer and Zonta VD Goorbergh.

Sam Lowes will start his final home grand prix before switching to WorldSBK from ninth.

Countryman Jake Dixon, fastest this morning, highsided with six minutes to go and dropped to eleventh.

