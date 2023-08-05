2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 16.953s 2 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 17.653s 3 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 17.664s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 17.880s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 17.989s 6 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 18.307s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 18.588s 8 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 18.626s 9 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 18.686s 10 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 18.811s 11 Jake Dixon GBR Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 18.975s 12 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 19.041s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 19.147s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 19.222s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 19.316s 16 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 20.010s 17 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 20.048s 18 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) No Time 19 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 19.564s 20 Izan Guevara SPA Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 20.023s 21 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 20.643s 22 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 21.385s 23 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 21.518s 24 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 21.602s 25 Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 21.814s 26 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 21.943s 27 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 22.068s 28 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 22.297s 29 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 23.268s

Pedro Acosta takes a damp pole position for the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer and Zonta VD Goorbergh.

Sam Lowes will start his final home grand prix before switching to WorldSBK from ninth.

Countryman Jake Dixon, fastest this morning, highsided with six minutes to go and dropped to eleventh.