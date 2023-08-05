2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 16.953s
|2
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 17.653s
|3
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 17.664s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 17.880s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 17.989s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.307s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.588s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.626s
|9
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.686s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.811s
|11
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 18.975s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 19.041s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 19.147s
|14
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 19.222s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 19.316s
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.010s
|17
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.048s
|18
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|19
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 19.564s
|20
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Tensite GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.023s
|21
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 20.643s
|22
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.385s
|23
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.518s
|24
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.602s
|25
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 21.814s
|26
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 21.943s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 22.068s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 22.297s
|29
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 23.268s
Pedro Acosta takes a damp pole position for the 2023 British Moto2 Grand Prix at Silverstone, ahead of Fermin Aldeguer and Zonta VD Goorbergh.
Sam Lowes will start his final home grand prix before switching to WorldSBK from ninth.
Countryman Jake Dixon, fastest this morning, highsided with six minutes to go and dropped to eleventh.