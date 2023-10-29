2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 20.880s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 24.361s
|3
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 30.674s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 33.803s
|5
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 35.331s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 35.696s
|7
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 35.910s
|8
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 39.240s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 40.678s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|35m 41.444s
|11
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|35m 41.842s
|12
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 45.078s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 46.473s
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 47.406s
|15
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.445s
|16
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.596s
|17
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.614s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.037s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 58.466s
|20
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 3.411s
|21
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 16.432s
|22
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 25.700s
|23
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 48.673s
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
Fermin Aldeguer dominates the Thai Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram for SpeedUp, while second place puts Pedro Acosta on the brink of being crowned 2023 world champion.
Home hero Somkiat Chantra thrilled the crowd by keeping clear of Acosta's title rival Tony Arbolino to complete the podium.
Acosta, who had the first of four chances to clinch the title today, now takes a 63-point advantage over Arbolino into the final three rounds with just 75 points still available.
Aron Canet jumped the start and received a double long-lap penalty.