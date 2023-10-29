Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 20.880s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 24.361s 3 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 30.674s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 33.803s 5 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 35.331s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 35m 35.696s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 35.910s 8 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 39.240s 9 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 35m 40.678s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 35m 41.444s 11 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 35m 41.842s 12 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 45.078s 13 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 46.473s 14 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 47.406s 15 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 54.445s 16 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 35m 54.596s 17 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 54.614s 18 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 56.037s 19 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 58.466s 20 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 36m 3.411s 21 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 16.432s 22 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 25.700s 23 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 48.673s Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNF Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF Alberto Surra ITA Forward Team (Forward) DNF

Fermin Aldeguer dominates the Thai Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram for SpeedUp, while second place puts Pedro Acosta on the brink of being crowned 2023 world champion.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra thrilled the crowd by keeping clear of Acosta's title rival Tony Arbolino to complete the podium.

Acosta, who had the first of four chances to clinch the title today, now takes a 63-point advantage over Arbolino into the final three rounds with just 75 points still available.

Aron Canet jumped the start and received a double long-lap penalty.