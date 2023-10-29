2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results

Peter McLaren's picture
29 Oct 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 28 October

Race results from the 2023 Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram.

Thailand Moto2 Grand Prix, Buriram - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 20.880s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 24.361s
3Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 30.674s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 33.803s
5Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 35.331s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)35m 35.696s
7Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 35.910s
8Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 39.240s
9Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)35m 40.678s
10Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)35m 41.444s
11Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)35m 41.842s
12Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 45.078s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 46.473s
14Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 47.406s
15Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)35m 54.445s
16Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)35m 54.596s
17Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 54.614s
18Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 56.037s
19Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)35m 58.466s
20Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)36m 3.411s
21Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 16.432s
22Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 25.700s
23Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 48.673s
 Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)DNF 
 Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Alberto SurraITAForward Team(Forward)DNF 

Fermin Aldeguer dominates the Thai Moto2 Grand Prix at Buriram for SpeedUp, while second place puts Pedro Acosta on the brink of being crowned 2023 world champion.

Home hero Somkiat Chantra thrilled the crowd by keeping clear of Acosta's title rival Tony Arbolino to complete the podium.

Acosta, who had the first of four chances to clinch the title today, now takes a 63-point advantage over Arbolino into the final three rounds with just 75 points still available.

Aron Canet jumped the start and received a double long-lap penalty.

 

 