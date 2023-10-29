Thailand Moto2: Aldeguer dominates as title battle moves to Malaysia

Aldeguer dominated the hot and humid Moto2 Thailand Grand Prix, leading from a pole start to the chequered flag, as the title battle played out further down the track.

The Beta Tools speed up rider ended round seventeen celebrating a second Moto2 win.

The #54’s Boscoscuro had a comfortable lead for much of the race, only shrinking briefly when he ran straight on during lap seventeen, leading over the line by 3.481s.

Acosta has to wait after second place finish

Thailand brought fellow Murcian Pedro Acosta his first chance to wrap up the championship.

Racing with his head instead of his heart, Acosta wanted to go for the win, but fighting chatter he took the sensible route and collected a further 20 points, with Tony Arbolino doing enough behind to take the championship to Malaysia.

The Elf Marc VDS rider got a strong start but failed to make the most of it, dropping back to ninth. The Italian didn’t panic and worked his way forward with some strong but smooth overtaking. The processional nature of the front of the race meant his progress stalled when he hit fourth with the gaps ahead too big to bridge.

Chantra collects home podium

The crowd in Thailand roared for the final rider to make the podium, the man ahead of Arbolino on track - Somkiat Chantra.

The Thai rider had been given the rockstar treatment by local fans, with a whole stand filled by his fan club. His special helmet and bike livery were cheered around loudly every lap as Idemitsu Honda team Asia's Chantra historically became the first Thai rider to collect a podium finish at home at the Chang International Circuit.

Further down the tack in Buriram, bigger battles for position raged.

Fifth was hotly contested, with Ai Ogura recovering from his 19th placed grid start after failing to make it out of a loaded Q1 to take the position in the closing stages, with a superb overtake on Marcos Ramirez.

The American Racing rider held third in the early stages and fourth for much of the race before being consumed by first Chantra, who was not going to give up the opportunity of a home rostrum, then Arbolino, with a title to keep alive. With more tyre left, Ogura’s pass left him sixth, with Albert Arenas just far enough back on the second Red Bull KTM to ensure he held the position.

Alonso Lopez struggled in comparison to his race winning teammate, finishing eighth, a place lower than his grid slot. He was quick to find and congratulate Aldeguer.

Izan Guevara was the best of the rookies in ninth. The Inde GasGas Aspar rider ran out wide in the opening corners of the race, but recovered to hold off Manuel Gonzalez to the line.

Gonzalez (Correos prepago Yamaha VR46) staged his own recovery after failing to move out of Q1 like Ogura, the Spaniard started 20th but came through the pack to complete the top ten.

Aron Canet got a great start from fourth, visibly too good - and he was soon awarded a jump start penalty. The Pons rider went up the penalty loop for the first time from sixth, coming back out eleventh, double long lap completed, the Spaniard found himself in 15th.

Canet recovered well, and had the pace to run at the front, which helped him back up to eleventh.

Dennis Foggia only pulled clear of Jeremy Alcoba in the last laps to claim twelfth for Italtrans, the Italian won the Thai round from pole in Moto3 last season.

Alcoba finished 13th for QJMotor Gresini. Sam Lowes was the best of the British riders in 14th on the second MArc VDS bike - Jake Dixon crashed out and hurt his other shoulder, while Rory Skinner was 20th on the second American Racing entry.

The final point went to Darryn Binder for iqui Moly IntactGP.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

Dixon was not the only faller in the race. Alberto Surra was the first to exit on lap one. Dixon was next out, stuck in a move he started where his bike wouldn’t fit, he ran into the back of Celestino Vietti.

Vietti didn’t last much longer, under pressure after being passed by Arbolino. The Fantic rider fell at turn five, with his teammate Sergio Garcia off at the same corner a few laps later.

Joe Roberts, Taiga Hada and Zonta van den Goorbergh also failed to make it to the end of the race.

Where does that leave the championship?

Acosta leads the way, now with 300.5 points. Arbolino did enough to stop him taking the title this time out, as he needed a 75 point gap. Fourth sees the Italian add 13 to his tally now on 237.5 and 63 behind.

Jake Dixon remains third overall despite his DNF, on 172. Aron Canet stays fourth, now on 159. Chantra’s third sees him to fifth overall, with race winner Aldeguer sixth.