MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'30.257s 6/7 328k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.002s 5/7 331k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.133s 6/7 329k 4 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.144s 6/7 334k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.241s 5/7 330k 6 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.246s 5/7 332k 7 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.246s 6/7 335k 8 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.264s 5/7 334k 9 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.307s 5/7 334k 10 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.309s 6/7 331k 11 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.348s 6/7 330k 12 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.373s 5/7 328k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.392s 7/7 330k 14 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.484s 6/7 331k 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.553s 7/7 329k 16 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.554s 5/7 329k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.595s 5/6 328k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.639s 4/7 329k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.657s 6/7 327k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.678s 6/7 329k 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.988s 5/7 334k

*Rookie.

Official Buriram MotoGP records

Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.287s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.178s (2022)

Fabio Quartararo, just 11th in the Sprint, was the surprise leader of Sunday morning warm-up at the Thai MotoGP, as riders switched from medium to hard rear tyres at Buriram.

Confident in his race pace all weekend but left frustrated by the usual Yamaha overtaking issues, Quartararo will again be pinning his hopes on a strong start from tenth on the grid.

Meanwhile, after losing nine points from his title lead over Jorge Martin on Saturday, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia fired a warning shot by lapping just 0.002s slower than Quartararo in warm-up.

Quartararo's Monster Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro, just 15th and 16th in the Sprint, completed an unpredictable top four.

Jack Miller was the only rider not to use the medium rear in the Sprint, but Michelin recommends moving to the hard rear for this afternoon's full 26-lap grand prix.

All riders duly tried the hard rear during the ten minutes of track time this morning, but might some riders still gamble on the medium this afternoon?

Sprint winner Martin was ninth quickest, but only 0.3s from the top.

Francesco Bagnaia is 18 points clear of Jorge Martin heading into Sunday’s Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s Sprint victory was combined with a lowly seventh for the reigning champion on Saturday.

KTM’s Brad Binder and VR46’s Luca Marini joined Martin on Saturday's podium, with Marc Marquez battling to a surprise fourth for Repsol Honda.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.