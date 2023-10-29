2023 MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Warm-up Results

29 Oct 2023
Fabio Quartararo, Thailand MotoGP 27 October

Warm-up results from the Thai MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2023 world championship.

MotoGP Thailand, Buriram - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'30.257s6/7328k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.002s5/7331k
3Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.133s6/7329k
4Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.144s6/7334k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.241s5/7330k
6Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.246s5/7332k
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.246s6/7335k
8Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.264s5/7334k
9Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.307s5/7334k
10Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.309s6/7331k
11Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.348s6/7330k
12Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.373s5/7328k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.392s7/7330k
14Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.484s6/7331k
15Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.553s7/7329k
16Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.554s5/7329k
17Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.595s5/6328k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.639s4/7329k
19Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.657s6/7327k
20Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.678s6/7329k
21Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.988s5/7334k

*Rookie.

Official Buriram MotoGP records
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 29.287s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.178s (2022)

Fabio Quartararo, just 11th in the Sprint, was the surprise leader of Sunday morning warm-up at the Thai MotoGP, as riders switched from medium to hard rear tyres at Buriram.

Confident in his race pace all weekend but left frustrated by the usual Yamaha overtaking issues, Quartararo will again be pinning his hopes on a strong start from tenth on the grid.

Meanwhile, after losing nine points from his title lead over Jorge Martin on Saturday, reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia fired a warning shot by lapping just 0.002s slower than Quartararo in warm-up.

Quartararo's Monster Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro, just 15th and 16th in the Sprint, completed an unpredictable top four.

Jack Miller was the only rider not to use the medium rear in the Sprint, but Michelin recommends moving to the hard rear for this afternoon's full 26-lap grand prix.

All riders duly tried the hard rear during the ten minutes of track time this morning, but might some riders still gamble on the medium this afternoon?

Sprint winner Martin was ninth quickest, but only 0.3s from the top.

Francesco Bagnaia is 18 points clear of Jorge Martin heading into Sunday’s Thai MotoGP, after the Pramac Ducati rider’s Sprint victory was combined with a lowly seventh for the reigning champion on Saturday.

KTM’s Brad Binder and VR46’s Luca Marini joined Martin on Saturday's podium, with Marc Marquez battling to a surprise fourth for Repsol Honda.

Alex Rins, who withdrew from Phillip Island due to ongoing pain from his Mugello leg fractures, will miss Thailand after undergoing further surgery.