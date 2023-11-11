2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.288s
|2
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.790s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.815s
|4
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.850s
|5
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.888s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.894s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.912s
|8
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.929s
|9
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.160s
|10
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.170s
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.225s
|12
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.348s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.510s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.570s
|15
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.641s
|16
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.651s
|17
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.291s
|18
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 17.196s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.339s
|20
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.422s
|21
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.430s
|22
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.485s
|23
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 6.574s
|24
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.630s
|25
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.889s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.146s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 7.217s
|28
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.377s
|29
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.183s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.235s
|31
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 10.112s
|32
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|No Time
Malaysian Moto2 pole for man-of-the-moment Fermin Aldeguer but Pedro Acosta remains on target to clinch the title tomorrow, starting ahead of sole remaining championship rival Tony Arbolino.