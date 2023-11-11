2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.288s 2 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.790s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 5.815s 4 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 5.850s 5 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 5.888s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 5.894s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 5.912s 8 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.929s 9 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.160s 10 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.170s 11 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.225s 12 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 6.348s 13 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.510s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.570s 15 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 6.641s 16 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.651s 17 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.291s 18 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 17.196s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.339s 20 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.422s 21 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 6.430s 22 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 6.485s 23 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 6.574s 24 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 6.630s 25 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 6.889s 26 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.146s 27 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 7.217s 28 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 7.377s 29 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 8.183s 30 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.235s 31 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 10.112s 32 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) No Time

Malaysian Moto2 pole for man-of-the-moment Fermin Aldeguer but Pedro Acosta remains on target to clinch the title tomorrow, starting ahead of sole remaining championship rival Tony Arbolino.