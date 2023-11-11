2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Qualifying Results

11 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Malaysia MotoGP, 10 November

Qualifying results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 5.288s
2Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 5.790s
3Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 5.815s
4Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 5.850s
5Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 5.888s
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.894s
7Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 5.912s
8Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.929s
9Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.160s
10Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.170s
11Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.225s
12Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 6.348s
13Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.510s
14Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.570s
15Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 6.641s
16Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.651s
17Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.291s
18Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 17.196s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.339s
20Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.422s
21Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.430s
22Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 6.485s
23Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 6.574s
24Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.630s
25Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 6.889s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 7.146s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)2m 7.217s
28Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 7.377s
29Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 8.183s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 8.235s
31Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 10.112s
32Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)No Time

Malaysian Moto2 pole for man-of-the-moment Fermin Aldeguer but Pedro Acosta remains on target to clinch the title tomorrow, starting ahead of sole remaining championship rival Tony Arbolino.

 

 