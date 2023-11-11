2023 Moto2 Sepang - Practice (3) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 5.319s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 5.865s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 5.921s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 5.964s 5 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 6.009s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.044s 7 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 6.045s 8 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.071s 9 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 6.072s 10 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.099s 11 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 6.106s 12 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 6.117s 13 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 6.129s 14 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.170s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.178s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 6.274s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.283s 18 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.297s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.477s 20 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 6.621s 21 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 6.786s 22 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 6.860s 23 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 6.906s 24 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 7.151s 25 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 7.445s 26 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.507s 27 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 7.652s 28 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.756s 29 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 8.247s 30 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 8.766s 31 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 9.815s 32 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) No Time

The session was red-flagged in the opening minutes after an out-lap accident for Izan Guevara at Turn 3. The reigning Moto3 world champion was conscious and moving as he was carried away on a stretcher.#

A second more lengthy red flag period followed to repair some damaged airfences after Darryn Binder fell at high speed into Turn 1. The South African walked away but appeared to be checking his right hand.