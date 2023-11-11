2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Practice (3) Results
Practice (3) results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2023 Moto2 Sepang - Practice (3) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 5.319s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.865s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.921s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 5.964s
|5
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.009s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.044s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.045s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.071s
|9
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.072s
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.099s
|11
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.106s
|12
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.117s
|13
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.129s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.170s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.178s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.274s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.283s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.297s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.477s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.621s
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.786s
|22
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 6.860s
|23
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.906s
|24
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.151s
|25
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.445s
|26
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.507s
|27
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 7.652s
|28
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.756s
|29
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.247s
|30
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.766s
|31
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.815s
|32
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|No Time
The session was red-flagged in the opening minutes after an out-lap accident for Izan Guevara at Turn 3. The reigning Moto3 world champion was conscious and moving as he was carried away on a stretcher.#
A second more lengthy red flag period followed to repair some damaged airfences after Darryn Binder fell at high speed into Turn 1. The South African walked away but appeared to be checking his right hand.