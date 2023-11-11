2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Practice (3) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
11 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Malaysia MotoGP, 10 November

Practice (3) results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2023 Moto2 Sepang - Practice (3) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 5.319s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 5.865s
3Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 5.921s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 5.964s
5Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 6.009s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 6.044s
7Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 6.045s
8Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.071s
9Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.072s
10Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.099s
11Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 6.106s
12Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 6.117s
13Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 6.129s
14Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.170s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.178s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 6.274s
17Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.283s
18Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.297s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.477s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 6.621s
21Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 6.786s
22Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 6.860s
23Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 6.906s
24Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 7.151s
25Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 7.445s
26Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 7.507s
27Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)2m 7.652s
28Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 7.756s
29Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.247s
30Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 8.766s
31Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 9.815s
32Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)No Time

The session was red-flagged in the opening minutes after an out-lap accident for Izan Guevara at Turn 3. The reigning Moto3 world champion was conscious and moving as he was carried away on a stretcher.#

A second more lengthy red flag period followed to repair some damaged airfences after Darryn Binder fell at high speed into Turn 1. The South African walked away but appeared to be checking his right hand.

 

 