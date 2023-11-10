2023 Moto2 Sepang - Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 6.183s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 6.243s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 6.638s 4 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 6.649s 5 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.748s 6 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 6.760s 7 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.050s 8 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 7.147s 9 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 7.238s 10 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 7.393s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 7.413s 12 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.432s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 7.449s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 2m 7.485s 15 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 7.574s 16 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 7.732s 17 Izan Guevara SPA Inde GASGAS Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 7.740s 18 Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 7.818s 19 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 2m 7.911s 20 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 8.127s 21 Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 2m 8.159s 22 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 8.450s 23 Rory Skinner GBR OnlyFans American Racing (Kalex) 2m 8.498s 24 Sean Dylan Kelly USA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 8.994s 25 Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 8.995s 26 Taiga Hada JPN Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 2m 9.197s 27 Kohta Nozane JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 2m 9.264s 28 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 9.296s 29 Alex Escrig SPA Forward Team (Forward) 2m 9.335s 30 Mattia Casadei ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 2m 9.588s 31 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 11.022s 32 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW (Kalex) 2m 12.225s

Repsol Honda-linked Fermin Aldeguer continues to showcase his talent by topping Practice 1 for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix.