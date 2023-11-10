2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Friday Practice Results

10 Nov 2023
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Thailand MotoGP, 27 October

Friday Practice results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.

2023 Moto2 Sepang - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 6.183s
2Jake DixonGBRInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 6.243s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 6.638s
4Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 6.649s
5Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.748s
6Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)2m 6.760s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 7.050s
8Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)2m 7.147s
9Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 7.238s
10Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 7.393s
11Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 7.413s
12Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.432s
13Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)2m 7.449s
14Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)2m 7.485s
15Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 7.574s
16Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)2m 7.732s
17Izan GuevaraSPAInde GASGAS Aspar Team(Kalex)2m 7.740s
18Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 7.818s
19Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)2m 7.911s
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 8.127s
21Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)2m 8.159s
22Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)2m 8.450s
23Rory SkinnerGBROnlyFans American Racing(Kalex)2m 8.498s
24Sean Dylan KellyUSAForward Team(Forward)2m 8.994s
25Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 8.995s
26Taiga HadaJPNPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)2m 9.197s
27Kohta NozaneJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)2m 9.264s
28Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)2m 9.296s
29Alex EscrigSPAForward Team(Forward)2m 9.335s
30Mattia CasadeiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)2m 9.588s
31Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 11.022s
32Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW(Kalex)2m 12.225s

Repsol Honda-linked Fermin Aldeguer continues to showcase his talent by topping Practice 1 for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix.

 

 