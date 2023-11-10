2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix, Sepang - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2023 Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|2023 Moto2 Sepang - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 6.183s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.243s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.638s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.649s
|5
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.748s
|6
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 6.760s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.050s
|8
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.147s
|9
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.238s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.393s
|11
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.413s
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.432s
|13
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.449s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|2m 7.485s
|15
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.574s
|16
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.732s
|17
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.740s
|18
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.818s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|2m 7.911s
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.127s
|21
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.159s
|22
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.450s
|23
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|OnlyFans American Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.498s
|24
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 8.994s
|25
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 8.995s
|26
|Taiga Hada
|JPN
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.197s
|27
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.264s
|28
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.296s
|29
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|2m 9.335s
|30
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|2m 9.588s
|31
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 11.022s
|32
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|(Kalex)
|2m 12.225s
Repsol Honda-linked Fermin Aldeguer continues to showcase his talent by topping Practice 1 for the Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix.