Pedro Acosta on Moto2 title chance: ‘Not the moment to get stressed’

The 2021 Moto3 champion now holds a 63-point Moto2 title advantage over Tony Arbolino with just three rounds remaining.

If Acosta can maintain a lead of at least 50 points over Arbolino on Sunday, the future MotoGP rider will be crowned champion with Qatar and Valencia still to go.

“It was good to spend a week off at home spending some time with the people of the team in Barcelona just having fun,” Acosta told MotoGP.com in Malaysia. “It's true that we were competitive in Thailand and we have to be happy for this.

“At the end racing is simple, if you make it simple,” he added.

“It’s true that now [winning the title is] easier than in Thailand, for this we have to be focused, but it's true also that Tony won here last year with quite a big superiority.

“So we have to be calm and understand if it's not here, we can go also to Qatar and Valencia.

“Because of this, it's not the moment to get stressed. We are in a good moment.”

Arbolino won last year’s Malaysian Moto2 Grand Prix by a massive 11 seconds over Alonso Lopez, with Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Acosta crashing on the opening lap, then again after rejoining the race.