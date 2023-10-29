Jake Dixon escapes injury despite heavy fall in Thailand Moto2 race

"Jake Dixon is allowed to fly back home after his Thailand Moto2 crash, as the medical checks he has undergone at the Buriram hospital show no injuries," Team Aspar confirmed.

Dixon fell out of the Buriram race, seemingly hurting his 'good' shoulder in the process.

He arrived in Thailand this weekend carrying a shoulder injury and looked in obvious discomfort even when putting his leathers on.

His shoulder was heavily strapped after dislocating it backwards a week ago in Australia.

But when he fell in Thailand, it initially seemed like the other shoulder might have taken the full impact.

Fortunately, he is able to travel home without any significant damage.

Fermin Aldeguer won the Moto2 race, while Tony Arbolino did just enough to prevent Pedro Acosta being confirmed as champion.