2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 56.788s
2Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 56.890s
3Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 57.025s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)1m 57.027s
5Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 57.214s
6Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 57.336s
7Fermin Aldeguer*SPASync SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)1m 57.362s
8Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 57.396s
9Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 57.463s
10Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)1m 57.579s
11Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 57.584s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)1m 57.610s
13Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 57.690s
14Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)1m 57.720s
15Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 57.762s
16Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 57.777s
17Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 57.795s
18Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 58.618s
19Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)1m 57.982s
20Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)1m 58.004s
21Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)1m 58.345s
22Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)1m 58.412s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.464s
24Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)1m 58.493s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)1m 58.654s
26Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)1m 58.817s
27Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)1m 59.161s
28Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)1m 59.388s
29Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)2m 1.328s

*Fermin Aldeguer later received a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing another rider.

Jake Dixon has been declared unfit to continue after a huge highside in practice.

 

