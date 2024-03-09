2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 56.788s 2 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 56.890s 3 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 57.025s 4 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 57.027s 5 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.214s 6 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 57.336s 7 Fermin Aldeguer* SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 1m 57.362s 8 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.396s 9 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 57.463s 10 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 57.579s 11 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 57.584s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) 1m 57.610s 13 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 57.690s 14 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.720s 15 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 57.762s 16 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 57.777s 17 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) 1m 57.795s 18 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 58.618s 19 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 57.982s 20 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 1m 58.004s 21 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 58.345s 22 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) 1m 58.412s 23 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.464s 24 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 58.493s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) 1m 58.654s 26 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 58.817s 27 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 1m 59.161s 28 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 59.388s 29 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 2m 1.328s

*Fermin Aldeguer later received a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing another rider.

Jake Dixon has been declared unfit to continue after a huge highside in practice.