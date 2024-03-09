2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 56.788s
|2
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 56.890s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.025s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.027s
|5
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.214s
|6
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.336s
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer*
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 57.362s
|8
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.396s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.463s
|10
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.579s
|11
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.584s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.610s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 57.690s
|14
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.720s
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.762s
|16
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.777s
|17
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.795s
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 58.618s
|19
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 57.982s
|20
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.004s
|21
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.345s
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.412s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.464s
|24
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|1m 58.493s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.654s
|26
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 58.817s
|27
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.161s
|28
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|1m 59.388s
|29
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|2m 1.328s
*Fermin Aldeguer later received a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly on the racing line and disturbing another rider.
Jake Dixon has been declared unfit to continue after a huge highside in practice.