2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.

Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)35m 45.595s
2Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)35m 45.650s
3Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)35m 46.337s
4Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)35m 47.109s
5Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 50.695s
6Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)35m 50.915s
7Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team(Kalex)35m 54.653s
8Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)35m 54.805s
9Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)35m 56.305s
10Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 56.474s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 0.661s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)36m 4.581s
13Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)36m 4.633s
14Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)36m 7.933s
15Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)36m 8.163s
16Fermin AldeguerSPASync SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)36m 10.815s
17Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 12.655s
18Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)36m 14.110s
19Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 15.694s
20Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 15.951s
21Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)36m 26.798s
22Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)36m 28.713s
23Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)36m 28.780s
24Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)36m 28.854s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)36m 29.218s
26Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1 lap
27Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1 lap
 Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)DNF
 Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)DNF 

Alonso Lopez holds off Barry Baltus to win a topsy-turvy Qatar Moto2 season-opener.

The first event of the new Pirelli tyre era saw an unpredictable grand prix with many of the favourites - including dominant pole starter Aron Canet, title favourite Fermin Aldeguer and a furious Tony Arbolino - sink dramatically down the order on the medium rear tyre, while those on the soft rose to the top.

Jake Dixon was declared unfit to continue the weekend after a huge Saturday highside.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11 mins ago
Paddock optimistic for Marc Marquez after edging Pedro Acosta scrap in Qatar
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
Results
29 mins ago
2024 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Race Results
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Race start, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
Results
34 mins ago
Qatar: 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
36 mins ago
Francesco Bagnaia still number one as he wins the Qatar MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Francesco Bagnaia, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
44 mins ago
Ferrari “contact” three crucial Red Bull engineers who know secrets of RB20
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Raul Fernandez stall forced Qatar MotoGP to restart
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Raul Fernandez, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Moto2
Race Report
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar Moto2: Lopez holds off Baltus in exciting run to the line for victory
Barry Baltus, Alonso Lopez, Sergio Garcia, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP 10 March
Barry Baltus, Alonso Lopez, Sergio Garcia, Moto2 race, Qatar MotoGP 10…
MotoGP
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar MotoGP as it happened
Jorge
Jorge
Moto2
Results
2 hours ago
2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Alonso Lopez, Moto2, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March