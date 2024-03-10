2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 35m 45.595s 2 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 45.650s 3 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 35m 46.337s 4 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 35m 47.109s 5 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 50.695s 6 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 50.915s 7 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 54.653s 8 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 35m 54.805s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 35m 56.305s 10 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 56.474s 11 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 0.661s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) 36m 4.581s 13 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 36m 4.633s 14 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) 36m 7.933s 15 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 36m 8.163s 16 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Sync SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 36m 10.815s 17 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 12.655s 18 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 36m 14.110s 19 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 15.694s 20 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 15.951s 21 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 26.798s 22 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 36m 28.713s 23 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) 36m 28.780s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 36m 28.854s 25 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) 36m 29.218s 26 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1 lap 27 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1 lap Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNF

Alonso Lopez holds off Barry Baltus to win a topsy-turvy Qatar Moto2 season-opener.

The first event of the new Pirelli tyre era saw an unpredictable grand prix with many of the favourites - including dominant pole starter Aron Canet, title favourite Fermin Aldeguer and a furious Tony Arbolino - sink dramatically down the order on the medium rear tyre, while those on the soft rose to the top.

Jake Dixon was declared unfit to continue the weekend after a huge Saturday highside.