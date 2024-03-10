2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix, Lusail - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Qatar Moto2 Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 45.595s
|2
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 45.650s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 46.337s
|4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|35m 47.109s
|5
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 50.695s
|6
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 50.915s
|7
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.653s
|8
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|35m 54.805s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.305s
|10
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 56.474s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 0.661s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 4.581s
|13
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 4.633s
|14
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|36m 7.933s
|15
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|36m 8.163s
|16
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Sync SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|36m 10.815s
|17
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 12.655s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|36m 14.110s
|19
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 15.694s
|20
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 15.951s
|21
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 26.798s
|22
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|36m 28.713s
|23
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|36m 28.780s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|36m 28.854s
|25
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|36m 29.218s
|26
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1 lap
|27
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1 lap
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
Alonso Lopez holds off Barry Baltus to win a topsy-turvy Qatar Moto2 season-opener.
The first event of the new Pirelli tyre era saw an unpredictable grand prix with many of the favourites - including dominant pole starter Aron Canet, title favourite Fermin Aldeguer and a furious Tony Arbolino - sink dramatically down the order on the medium rear tyre, while those on the soft rose to the top.
Jake Dixon was declared unfit to continue the weekend after a huge Saturday highside.