2023 Valencia Pirelli Moto3 Test - Monday (Session 1)

27 Nov 2023
Daniel Holgado, Moto3, Valencia MotoGP, 24 November

Moto3, which has used Dunlop tyres since its formation, officially begins its new Pirelli era with an official test at Valencia on Monday.

As in Moto2, the official Dunlop lap record was broken in the opening session...

2023 Valencia Moto3 Test - Monday (Session 1)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 38.239s
2José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.333s
3Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)+0.410s
4Ivan OrtoláSPAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)+0.537s
5Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+0.591s
6Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)+0.627s
7Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.734s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)+0.738s
9Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing(Honda)+0.867s
10Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.894s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)+0.909s
12David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)+0.923s
13David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)+0.952s
14Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports(KTM)+1.060s
15Joel EstebanSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)+1.163s
16Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech 3(KTM)+1.183s
17Nicola CarraroITAMTA Team(KTM)+1.549s
18Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia(Honda)+1.553s
19Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.630s
20Eddie O'SheaGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)+1.946s
21Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)+2.043s
22Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)+2.388s
 Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)No TIme
 David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)No Time

Official Ricardo Tormo (Dunlop) Moto3 records
Best lap: Darryn Binder 1m 38.286s (2020)
Fastest race lap: David Alonso 1m 38.438s (2022)