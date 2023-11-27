2023 Valencia Pirelli Moto3 Test - Monday (Session 1)
Moto3, which has used Dunlop tyres since its formation, officially begins its new Pirelli era with an official test at Valencia on Monday.
As in Moto2, the official Dunlop lap record was broken in the opening session...
|2023 Valencia Moto3 Test - Monday (Session 1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 38.239s
|2
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+0.333s
|3
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.410s
|4
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|+0.537s
|5
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+0.591s
|6
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|+0.627s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|+0.734s
|8
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|+0.738s
|9
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|+0.867s
|10
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|+0.894s
|11
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|+0.909s
|12
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|+0.923s
|13
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|+0.952s
|14
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|+1.060s
|15
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|+1.163s
|16
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|(KTM)
|+1.183s
|17
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|MTA Team
|(KTM)
|+1.549s
|18
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+1.553s
|19
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|+1.630s
|20
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|+1.946s
|21
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|+2.043s
|22
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|+2.388s
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|No TIme
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|No Time
Official Ricardo Tormo (Dunlop) Moto3 records
Best lap: Darryn Binder 1m 38.286s (2020)
Fastest race lap: David Alonso 1m 38.438s (2022)