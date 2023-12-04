Provisional 2024 Moto3 entry list

With reigning champion Jaume Masia and runner-up Ayumu Sasaki both moving up to Moto2, rookie of the year David Alonso is the highest-placed rider to return for 2024.

Fellow 2023 race winners Daniel Holgado - who led much of this year's championship - and Ivan Ortola will also start the season as title contenders, during what will be the first year of the new Pirelli tyre era.

The grid is currently composed of 10 Hondas and 16 Pierer Mobility machines (KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna). However, the CFMOTO brand, which also ran rebadged KTMs, is no longer present, also forcing the PruestelGP team to reluctantly withdraw...