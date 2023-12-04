Provisional 2024 Moto3 entry list
The 26 riders due to take part in the 2024 Moto3 World Championship are as follows...
With reigning champion Jaume Masia and runner-up Ayumu Sasaki both moving up to Moto2, rookie of the year David Alonso is the highest-placed rider to return for 2024.
Fellow 2023 race winners Daniel Holgado - who led much of this year's championship - and Ivan Ortola will also start the season as title contenders, during what will be the first year of the new Pirelli tyre era.
The grid is currently composed of 10 Hondas and 16 Pierer Mobility machines (KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna). However, the CFMOTO brand, which also ran rebadged KTMs, is no longer present, also forcing the PruestelGP team to reluctantly withdraw...
|Rider
|NAT
|TEAM
|BIKE
|#5
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|#6
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|#7
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Sic 58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|#10
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|MTA Team
|(KTM)
|#12
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|(KTM)
|#18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|#19
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|#20
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|#22
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|#24
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|#31
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|#36
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|#48
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|#55
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|#58
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|Sic 58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|#64
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|#66
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|#70
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing
|(Honda)
|#72
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|#78
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Gasgas)
|#80
|David Alonso
|COL
|GASGAS Aspar Team
|(Gasgas)
|#82
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|MTA Team
|(KTM)
|#85
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|#95
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|#96
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|(KTM)
|#99
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)