Provisional 2024 Moto3 entry list

Peter McLaren's picture
4 Dec 2023
Diogo Moreira, Moto3 race start, French MotoGP, 15 May

The 26 riders due to take part in the 2024 Moto3 World Championship are as follows...

With reigning champion Jaume Masia and runner-up Ayumu Sasaki both moving up to Moto2, rookie of the year David Alonso is the highest-placed rider to return for 2024.

Fellow 2023 race winners Daniel Holgado - who led much of this year's championship - and Ivan Ortola will also start the season as title contenders, during what will be the first year of the new Pirelli tyre era.

The grid is currently composed of 10 Hondas and 16 Pierer Mobility machines (KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna). However, the CFMOTO brand, which also ran rebadged KTMs, is no longer present, also forcing the PruestelGP team to reluctantly withdraw...

Provisional 2024 Moto3 entry list
 RiderNATTEAMBIKE
#5Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia(Honda)
#6Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)
#7Filippo FarioliITASic 58 Squadra Corse(Honda)
#10Nicola CarraroITAMTA Team(KTM)
#12Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech 3(KTM)
#18Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)
#19Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing(Honda)
#20Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)
#22David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)
#24Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
#31Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing(Honda)
#36Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing(Honda)
#48Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)
#55Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power(KTM)
#58Luca LunettaITASic 58 Squadra Corse(Honda)
#64David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)
#66Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports(KTM)
#70Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing(Honda)
#72Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)
#78Joel EstebanSPAGASGAS Aspar Team(Gasgas)
#80David AlonsoCOLGASGAS Aspar Team(Gasgas)
#82Stefano NepaITAMTA Team(KTM)
#85Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
#95Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
#96Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech 3(KTM)
#99Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)