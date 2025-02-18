2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results - Day 1

The second preseason test for Moto2 in 2025 began today, with Angel Piqueras leading an all-KTM top-four, ahead of Max Quiles, Alvaro Carpe, and Jose Antonio Rueda; while Adrian Fernandez was the fastest Honda in fifth.

Full combined times from all three sessions are below.

2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 18:00 Pos Rider Nat. Moto3 Team Bike Timing 1 Angel Piqueras ESP Frinsa MT Helmets MSi KTM 1:44.442 2 Max Quiles ESP CFMoto Aspar Team KTM 1:44.896 3 Alvaro Carpe ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM 1:44.912 4 Jose Antonio Rueda ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo KTM 1:44.960 5 Adrian Fernandez ESP Leopard Racing Honda 1:45.085 6 David Almansa ESP Leopard Racing Honda 1:45.112 7 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Frinsa MT Helmets MSi KTM 1:45.184 8 Joel Kelso AUS LevelUp MTA KTM 1:45.376 9 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power KTM 1:45.428 10 Matteo Bertelle ITA LevelUp MTA KTM 1:45.488 11 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda 1:45.798 12 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team Honda 1:45.810 13 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda 1:45.882 14 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia Honda 1:45.926 15 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP KTM 1:45.989 16 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 1:46.060 17 David Munoz ESP Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP KTM 1:46.098 18 Noah Dettwiler SUI CIP Green Power KTM 1:46.183 19 Cormac Buchanan NZL BOE Motorsports KTM 1:46.253 20 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team Honda 1:46.260 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing Honda 1:46.443 22 Marcos Uriarte ESP FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing Honda 1:46.483 23 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMoto Aspar Team KTM 1:46.753 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia Honda 1:46.762 25 Ruche Moodley RSA BOE Motorsports KTM 1:47.121 26 Joel Esteban ESP Red Bull KTM Tech3 KTM 1:47.314

Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto all-time lap record, Moto3: 1:43.710 (David Alonso, 2024)

Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto race lap record, Moto3: 1:45.105 (Ryusei Yamanaka, 2024)