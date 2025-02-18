2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results - Day 1

Final lap times from the opening day of the Moto3 Jerez test.

Angel Piqueras, 2025 Moto3 Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Angel Piqueras, 2025 Moto3 Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The second preseason test for Moto2 in 2025 began today, with Angel Piqueras leading an all-KTM top-four, ahead of Max Quiles, Alvaro Carpe, and Jose Antonio Rueda; while Adrian Fernandez was the fastest Honda in fifth.

Full combined times from all three sessions are below.

2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 18:00

PosRiderNat.Moto3 TeamBikeTiming
1Angel PiquerasESPFrinsa MT Helmets MSiKTM1:44.442
2Max QuilesESPCFMoto Aspar TeamKTM1:44.896
3Alvaro CarpeESPRed Bull KTM AjoKTM1:44.912
4Jose Antonio RuedaESPRed Bull KTM AjoKTM1:44.960
5Adrian FernandezESPLeopard RacingHonda1:45.085
6David AlmansaESPLeopard RacingHonda1:45.112
7Ryusei YamanakaJPNFrinsa MT Helmets MSiKTM1:45.184
8Joel KelsoAUSLevelUp MTAKTM1:45.376
9Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green PowerKTM1:45.428
10Matteo BertelleITALevelUp MTAKTM1:45.488
11Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda1:45.798
12Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda1:45.810
13Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda1:45.882
14Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team AsiaHonda1:45.926
15Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKTM1:45.989
16Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM1:46.060
17David MunozESPLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKTM1:46.098
18Noah DettwilerSUICIP Green PowerKTM1:46.183
19Cormac BuchananNZLBOE MotorsportsKTM1:46.253
20Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda1:46.260
21Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda - MLav RacingHonda1:46.443
22Marcos UriarteESPFleetSafe Honda - MLav RacingHonda1:46.483
23Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Aspar TeamKTM1:46.753
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team AsiaHonda1:46.762
25Ruche MoodleyRSABOE MotorsportsKTM1:47.121
26Joel EstebanESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM1:47.314

Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto all-time lap record, Moto3: 1:43.710 (David Alonso, 2024)

Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto race lap record, Moto3: 1:45.105 (Ryusei Yamanaka, 2024)

2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results - Day 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

