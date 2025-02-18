2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results - Day 1
Final lap times from the opening day of the Moto3 Jerez test.
The second preseason test for Moto2 in 2025 began today, with Angel Piqueras leading an all-KTM top-four, ahead of Max Quiles, Alvaro Carpe, and Jose Antonio Rueda; while Adrian Fernandez was the fastest Honda in fifth.
Full combined times from all three sessions are below.
2025 Moto3 Jerez Test Results | Tuesday | 18:00
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Moto3 Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|ESP
|Frinsa MT Helmets MSi
|KTM
|1:44.442
|2
|Max Quiles
|ESP
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|KTM
|1:44.896
|3
|Alvaro Carpe
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|1:44.912
|4
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|1:44.960
|5
|Adrian Fernandez
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|1:45.085
|6
|David Almansa
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|1:45.112
|7
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Frinsa MT Helmets MSi
|KTM
|1:45.184
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LevelUp MTA
|KTM
|1:45.376
|9
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:45.428
|10
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LevelUp MTA
|KTM
|1:45.488
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|1:45.798
|12
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|1:45.810
|13
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|1:45.882
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|1:45.926
|15
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|1:45.989
|16
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|1:46.060
|17
|David Munoz
|ESP
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|1:46.098
|18
|Noah Dettwiler
|SUI
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:46.183
|19
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|1:46.253
|20
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|1:46.260
|21
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|Honda
|1:46.443
|22
|Marcos Uriarte
|ESP
|FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|Honda
|1:46.483
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|KTM
|1:46.753
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|1:46.762
|25
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|1:47.121
|26
|Joel Esteban
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|1:47.314
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto all-time lap record, Moto3: 1:43.710 (David Alonso, 2024)
Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto race lap record, Moto3: 1:45.105 (Ryusei Yamanaka, 2024)