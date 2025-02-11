2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 2
Final lap times from day two at this week's Moto3 test in Portimao.
Moto3 kicks off its 2025 campaign this week with the first preseason test in Portimao.
Angel Piqueras was fastest on the opening day ahead of David Almansa and Jose Antonio Rueda, but wet weather arrived for day two.
As a result, there was limited running and only 10 riders set a lap time on Tuesday.
Fastest of all was Noah Dettwiler, who was the only rider to go under the 2:00 barrier.
The Moto3 all-time lap record at Portimao was set last year in qualifying, when Jose Antonio Rueda set pole position with a 1:46.379.
The race lap record was also set last year: a 1:46.985 by David Alonso on lap six.
Joel Esteban is riding this week for the Tech3 KTM team in place of Jacob Roulstone who was recently injured in a training crash. Esteban will also race the first Grands Prix of the season while the Australian returns to fitness.
2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results | Tueaday | 17:30
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Moto3 Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Noah Dettwiler
|SUI
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:59.696
|2
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JAP
|Frinsa MT Helmets MSi
|KTM
|2:00.072
|3
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|2:00.165
|4
|Max Quiles
|ESP
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|KTM
|2:00.169
|5
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|2:00.821
|6
|Joel Esteban
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|2:01.124
|7
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|2:02.015
|8
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|KTM
|2:02.280
|9
|David Munoz
|ESP
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|2:02.723
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|2:03.974
|11
|Angel Piqueras
|ESP
|Frinsa MT Helmets MSi
|KTM
|No Time Set
|12
|David Almansa
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|No Time Set
|13
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|No Time Set
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|No Time Set
|15
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LevelUp MTA
|KTM
|No Time Set
|16
|Taiyo Furusato
|JAP
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|No Time Set
|17
|Adrian Fernandez
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|No Time Set
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LevelUp MTA
|KTM
|No Time Set
|19
|Alvaro Carpe
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|No Time Set
|20
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|No Time Set
|21
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|No Time Set
|22
|Marcos Uriarte
|ESP
|FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|Honda
|No Time Set
|23
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|No Time Set
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|No Time Set
|25
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|Honda
|No Time Set