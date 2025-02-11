2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 2

Moto3 kicks off its 2025 campaign this week with the first preseason test in Portimao.

Angel Piqueras was fastest on the opening day ahead of David Almansa and Jose Antonio Rueda, but wet weather arrived for day two.

As a result, there was limited running and only 10 riders set a lap time on Tuesday.

Fastest of all was Noah Dettwiler, who was the only rider to go under the 2:00 barrier.

The Moto3 all-time lap record at Portimao was set last year in qualifying, when Jose Antonio Rueda set pole position with a 1:46.379.

The race lap record was also set last year: a 1:46.985 by David Alonso on lap six.

Joel Esteban is riding this week for the Tech3 KTM team in place of Jacob Roulstone who was recently injured in a training crash. Esteban will also race the first Grands Prix of the season while the Australian returns to fitness.