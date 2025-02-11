2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 2

Final lap times from day two at this week's Moto3 test in Portimao.

Noah Dettwiler, 2024 Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Moto3 kicks off its 2025 campaign this week with the first preseason test in Portimao. 

Angel Piqueras was fastest on the opening day ahead of David Almansa and Jose Antonio Rueda, but wet weather arrived for day two.

As a result, there was limited running and only 10 riders set a lap time on Tuesday.

Fastest of all was Noah Dettwiler, who was the only rider to go under the 2:00 barrier.

The Moto3 all-time lap record at Portimao was set last year in qualifying, when Jose Antonio Rueda set pole position with a 1:46.379.

The race lap record was also set last year: a 1:46.985 by David Alonso on lap six.

Joel Esteban is riding this week for the Tech3 KTM team in place of Jacob Roulstone who was recently injured in a training crash. Esteban will also race the first Grands Prix of the season while the Australian returns to fitness.

2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results | Tueaday | 17:30

PosRiderNat.Moto3 TeamBikeTiming
1Noah DettwilerSUICIP Green PowerKTM1:59.696
2Ryusei YamanakaJAPFrinsa MT Helmets MSiKTM2:00.072
3Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda2:00.165
4Max QuilesESPCFMoto Aspar TeamKTM2:00.169
5Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda2:00.821
6Joel EstebanESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM2:01.124
7Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda2:02.015
8Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Aspar TeamKTM2:02.280
9David MunozESPLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKTM2:02.723
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM2:03.974
11Angel PiquerasESPFrinsa MT Helmets MSiKTMNo Time Set
12David AlmansaESPLeopard RacingHondaNo Time Set
13Jose Antonio RuedaESPRed Bull KTM AjoKTMNo Time Set
14Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green PowerKTMNo Time Set
15Joel KelsoAUSLevelUp MTAKTMNo Time Set
16Taiyo FurusatoJAPHonda Team AsiaHondaNo Time Set
17Adrian FernandezESPLeopard RacingHondaNo Time Set
18Matteo BertelleITALevelUp MTAKTMNo Time Set
19Alvaro CarpeESPRed Bull KTM AjoKTMNo Time Set
20Cormac BuchananNZLBOE MotorsportsKTMNo Time Set
21Ruche MoodleyRSABOE MotorsportsKTMNo Time Set
22Marcos UriarteESPFleetSafe Honda - MLav RacingHondaNo Time Set
23Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers TeamHondaNo Time Set
24Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team AsiaHondaNo Time Set
25Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda - MLav RacingHondaNo Time Set
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

