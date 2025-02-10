2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 1
Final lap times from day one at this week's Moto3 test in Portimao.
Moto3 kicks off its 2025 campaign this week with the first preseason test in Portimao. Angel Piqueras was fastest on the opening day ahead of David Almansa and Jose Antonio Rueda.
The Moto3 all-time lap record at Portimao was set last year in qualifying, when Jose Antonio Rueda set pole position with a 1:46.379.
The race lap record was also set last year: a 1:46.985 by David Alonso on lap six.
Joel Esteban is riding this week for the Tech3 KTM team in place of Jacob Roulstone who was recently injured in a training crash. Esteban will also race the first Grands Prix of the season while the Australian returns to fitness.
2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results | Monday | 17:30
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Moto3 Team
|Bike
|Timing
|1
|Angel Piqueras
|ESP
|Frinsa MT Helmets MSi
|KTM
|1:45.526
|2
|David Almansa
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|1:45.610
|3
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|1:45.845
|4
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:45.859
|5
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|1:46.130
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LevelUp MTA
|KTM
|1:46.139
|7
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JAP
|Frinsa MT Helmets MSi
|KTM
|1:46.170
|8
|Taiyo Furusato
|JAP
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|1:46.248
|9
|Adrian Fernandez
|ESP
|Leopard Racing
|Honda
|1:46.277
|10
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|LevelUp MTA
|KTM
|1:46.332
|11
|Max Quiles
|ESP
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|KTM
|1:46.346
|12
|David Munoz
|ESP
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP
|KTM
|1:46.616
|13
|Alvaro Carpe
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|KTM
|1:46.680
|14
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|1:46.914
|15
|Noah Dettwiler
|SUI
|CIP Green Power
|KTM
|1:47.039
|16
|Ruche Moodley
|RSA
|BOE Motorsports
|KTM
|1:47.132
|17
|Marcos Uriarte
|ESP
|FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|Honda
|1:47.249
|18
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|1:47.291
|19
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|Honda
|1:47.298
|20
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMoto Aspar Team
|KTM
|1:47.614
|21
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia
|Honda
|1:47.620
|22
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|FleetSafe Honda - MLav Racing
|Honda
|1:47.709
|23
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|Honda
|1:47.823
|24
|Joel Esteban
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|1:48.629
|25
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|KTM
|1:48.805