2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results - Day 1

Final lap times from day one at this week's Moto3 test in Portimao.

Jose Antonio Rueda, 2024 Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 kicks off its 2025 campaign this week with the first preseason test in Portimao. Angel Piqueras was fastest on the opening day ahead of David Almansa and Jose Antonio Rueda.

The Moto3 all-time lap record at Portimao was set last year in qualifying, when Jose Antonio Rueda set pole position with a 1:46.379.

The race lap record was also set last year: a 1:46.985 by David Alonso on lap six.

Joel Esteban is riding this week for the Tech3 KTM team in place of Jacob Roulstone who was recently injured in a training crash. Esteban will also race the first Grands Prix of the season while the Australian returns to fitness.

2025 Moto3 Portimao Test Results | Monday | 17:30

PosRiderNat.Moto3 TeamBikeTiming
1Angel PiquerasESPFrinsa MT Helmets MSiKTM1:45.526
2David AlmansaESPLeopard RacingHonda1:45.610
3Jose Antonio RuedaESPRed Bull KTM AjoKTM1:45.845
4Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green PowerKTM1:45.859
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda1:46.130
6Joel KelsoAUSLevelUp MTAKTM1:46.139
7Ryusei YamanakaJAPFrinsa MT Helmets MSiKTM1:46.170
8Taiyo FurusatoJAPHonda Team AsiaHonda1:46.248
9Adrian FernandezESPLeopard RacingHonda1:46.277
10Matteo BertelleITALevelUp MTAKTM1:46.332
11Max QuilesESPCFMoto Aspar TeamKTM1:46.346
12David MunozESPLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GPKTM1:46.616
13Alvaro CarpeESPRed Bull KTM AjoKTM1:46.680
14Cormac BuchananNZLBOE MotorsportsKTM1:46.914
15Noah DettwilerSUICIP Green PowerKTM1:47.039
16Ruche MoodleyRSABOE MotorsportsKTM1:47.132
17Marcos UriarteESPFleetSafe Honda - MLav RacingHonda1:47.249
18Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda1:47.291
19Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers TeamHonda1:47.298
20Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Aspar TeamKTM1:47.614
21Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team AsiaHonda1:47.620
22Eddie O'SheaGBRFleetSafe Honda - MLav RacingHonda1:47.709
23Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra CorseHonda1:47.823
24Joel EstebanESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM1:48.629
25Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM1:48.805
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

