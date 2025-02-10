Grand prix winner announces racing retirement after failing to find 2025 ride

Three-time Moto3 race winner Tatsuki Suzuki has announced his retirement from racing.

Suzuki posted on Instagram saying simply “Thank you and goodbye,” with a longer explanation posted to YouTube.

The video, 96 seconds long, is in Italian – the Japanese rider having lived in Italy for the majority of his racing career – and explains that making the decision to retire wasn’t “easy”, and came about because he was unable to secure a ride for the upcoming 2025 season.

"Hi, I'm Tatsu Suzuki, and I wanted to tell you that I'm going to stop racing this year,” he said.

“I've been a rider for twenty years, and this decision was definitely not easy. I made this decision because I couldn't continue racing in a place where I always dreamt of being since I was a child. So I decided to change my goals for the future.

“There have been so many good times, some more difficult, or even bad times. However, thank you to all the people who remained close to me, and all of you with whom I've shared good times. Without you all, I could never have had these satisfactions.

“So, I thank you all. See you on the track, maybe, even if in a different way.”

Suzuki first came to the World Championship in 2015 with the CIP Mahindra team, where he stayed for 2016 before moving to the SIC58 Squadra Corse in 2017.

It was with Paolo Simoncelli’s outfit that Suzuki would take the first of his three Grand Prix victories, that coming at the 2019 San Marino Grand Prix.

Victory at the Andalusian Grand Prix of 2020 followed before a move to Leopard Honda in 2022.

Suzuki’s final victory came in the 2023 Argentinian Grand Prix, but poor results from then on saw him dropped mid-season and replaced by Adrian Fernandez at Leopard.

Before he had been let go by Leopard, Suzuki had already signed with the Intact GP Husqvarna team for 2024, his 10th in season Moto3, and he would go on to achieve a best finish of sixth place at the Grand Prix of the Americas in what turned out to be his final season in the World Championship.