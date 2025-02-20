Is this New Zealand’s next MotoGP star?

Despite a late start in circuit racing, Cormac Buchanan will make his debut on the world stage this year, making some history for his country.

The New Zealander will be the first person from his country to begin a season in the motorcycle world championship as a full-time rider since Simon Crafar started the 1999 500cc World Championship with the WCM Yamaha team (before departing mid-season).

Buchanan enjoyed his most successful season since moving to Europe in 2024, scoring three podiums in the JuniorGP series, and three further top-fives – results good enough to get him a seat on the BOE Motorsports KTM team in the Moto3 World Championship.

“This season was by far my best in Europe and one thing led to another,” Buchanan told the New Zealand publication Newstalk ZB.

“A Moto3 contract was my goal for this year and to tick that off is really great.”

The New Zealander is not content to have reached Grand Prix, though.

“Ultimately I want to get to MotoGP and be World Champion, so this is the first step in making sure I can get there,” he said.

“Sometimes it doesn’t seem real but it’s been my goal for a long time now. It’s not really a dream come true quite yet, as I’m in Moto3 now and still have to get through Moto2 and then into MotoGP proper.

“Even if I win the Moto3 championship, it’s still not a dream come true, as it’s just the first step. It’s important to take each step towards my ultimate goal.”

Buchanan’s route to Moto3 has been particular in its lateness, having only started racing on asphalt five years ago, compared to the standard set in Europe where most of the riders who reach Grand Prix level have been racing in some form since they were four- or five-years-old.

“I’ve only been racing for five years up against guys who have been doing it a lot longer, since they were four-year-olds,” he said.

“To be at this level after five years, the team knows I have a lot more space to improve and I’m in the right environment for that. This team is really focused on developing me into a world championship-winning rider and this gives me great confidence heading into next year.

“Results don’t happen overnight and the team know that. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to be on the podium straight away, but the team know that over time I’ll get better with more experience at this level.”