Moto3 dominator David Alonso wins Colombia’s Sportsman of the Year

Aspar rider made history in Moto3 in 2024

David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Reigning Moto3 world champion David Alonso has been named as Sportsman of the Year for 2024 in Colombia.

Alonso made a splash in his rookie campaign in 2023, as he won four grands prix on his way to third in the standings.

Expected to be a title threat from the off in 2024 with the Aspar squad, Alonso put together an utterly dominant lightweight class campaign.

Winning 14 times - including seven on the spin to end the season - Alonso eased to the world title, celebrating it with four rounds to spare at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Alonso’s 14 grands prix wins surpassed the record held by Valentino Rossi since 1997, when he won the first of his nine world titles in that year’s 125cc class.

While born in Madrid, Alonso races under the Colombian flag as his mother was born there. He also spent the winter in Colombia.

Alonso beat world champion speed skater Maria Fernanda and artistic swimmer Gustavo Sanchez to the prize.

The 18-year-old steps up to Moto2 in 2025 with the Aspar squad and will be reunited with Dani Holgado, whom he beat to last year’s Moto3 crown and partnered in the Junior GP.

Alonso is already being touted for a rapid rise into MotoGP, with KTM admitting late last year that the Colombian rider is on its radar.

He has also courted high praise from a number of top names in MotoGP, most notably Marc Marquez.

The eight-time world champion has spent several track days with Alonso over the past few months and even offered him advice during his Moto3 title year.

Marquez said following Alonso’s title win that he was “in love” with his attitude towards racing, but urged the world not to pile too much pressure on him and rush him through the ranks.

Alonso admitted after the final round of the season that 2024 proved to be draining for him owing to the massive amount of media hype his performances were generating.

With his move to Moto2, he is expecting to be able to fade into the background while he adapts to the class.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

