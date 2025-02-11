Moto3 replacement announced for Marc Marquez protege

The Aspar Team has announced that Max Quiles will be replaced by Jakob Rosenthaler in the opening races of the upcoming 2025 Moto3 World Championship.

The replacement is not for an injury to the Spanish rider, who is under the management of Marc Marquez, but rather his age.

Having finished third in last year’s JuniorGP World Championship, Quiles needs to be 17-years-old in order to compete in the World Championship. However, he will not turn 17 until 19 March, meaning he is ineligible for both the season-opening Thai Grand Prix and the second round in Argentina.

There, he will be replaced by the aforementioned Rosenthaler, an 18-year-old from Austria who scored his first JuniorGP podium in the final race of last season at Estoril.

“I got a call from Nico Terol, and he asked me if I wanted to ride the first two GPs as a substitute rider for the CFMoto Aspar Team,” Rosenthaler said.

“Certainly, I had nothing to say except 'Yes, of course!'

“I am extremely grateful to get this ride with such an amazing team and I am really looking forward to my first ever overseas races. I am happy that the team believes in me and for sure this will be a great time.

“There's a lot of experience to be gained from this opportunity.”

Aspar Team owner Jorge Martínez “Aspar” added: “We are going to miss Maximo Quiles at these two races. We are looking forward to the 19th of March so that he can reach the minimum age and make his debut in the World Championship with the CFMoto Aspar Team.

“In the meantime, in Thailand and Argentina we will have with us Jakob Rosenthaler.

“Jakob finished last JuniorGP season on the podium in Estoril and already knows what it's like to compete in a Grand Prix.

“For him it will be two races without pressure, but we want him to learn every time he goes out on track and to give his all to get the best possible result.”