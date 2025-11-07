2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday at the Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twenty-one of the championship, saw David Almansa quickest as rain arrived to cause an early end to Practice, allowing the Leopard rider to move to Q2 with the top time in Portimao.



Fresh from being awarded hi first Moto3 podium off-track on Thursday after teammate Adrian Fernandez was disqualified late from the Malaysian results foe a technical infringement, David Almansa was at the top of the timesheets as the heavens opened, seeing him finish Practice with the best time - a 1m 47.056s solo lap.

The Spaniard took over from fellow Honda rider Taiyo Furusato, with the improved package from the manufacturer seeing four of their bikes inside the top five and the Honda Team Asia rider second, just 0.135s slower.

Rookie Maximo Quiles was the last rider to push into the automatic top 14 Q2 spots, improving from 20th to ninth for Aspar with thirteen minutes left on the clock, then chipping away to the third best time on his KTM.

Dennis Foggia, who lead the first session, was in the tow of Furusato over the lie rising to fourth on the second Aspar bike, cementing a strong opening day for the team.

Adrian Fernandez continued the Honda dominance of the opening day, in fifth on the second Leopard entry.

Luca Lunetta saw his effort, set early in the session by comparison, on his sixth lap, hold on for sixth on the SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Joel Kelso the second best of the KTM riders in seventh for LevelUp - MTA.

Angel Piqueras solo lapping took him to eighth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, just over half a second off the lead time.

Alvaro Carpe was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Valentin Perrone setting his best time on just his fourth lap of Portimao, to complete the top ten for the Tech3 team.

Scott Ogden is the sole CIP Green Power rider after the events in Sepang, securing his seat in Q2 in eleventh.

The change in weather scuppered any late runs, allowing some of the new riders on the scene to shine.

A wildcard last time, Hakim Danish returns for the Portuguese round, this time as a replacement rider, in for Ryusei Yamanaka at Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI - finishing Practice 12 after a strong early run.

Casey O’Gorman also returns, at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP for the still absent David Munoz taking the 13th spot in the session.

The final progression slot went to Brian Uriarte, now both the Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP champion for this season, who is in at the Red Bull Team, for champion Jose Antonio Rueda, in Ajo colours ahead of joining the team next season.

2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 47.056s 2 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.135s 3 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.239s 4 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +0.274s 5 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.308s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.339s 7 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.387s 8 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.421s 9 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.596s 10 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.707s 11 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +0.736s 12 Hakim Danish MAL FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.843s 13 Casey O'Gorman IRL Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.846s 14 Brian Uriarte SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.870s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.983s 16 Matteo Bertelle ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.038s 17 Marco Morelli ARG GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) +1.044s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.116s 19 Ruche Moodley RSA DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.141s 20 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +1.156s 21 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD -MLav Racing (Honda) +1.312s 22 Zen Mitani JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.391s 23 Joel Esteban SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +1.493s 24 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +1.610s 25 Jesus Rios SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.294s

There were further additions to the Portuguese Moto3 paddock with Jesus Rios (25th) earning a first run out with the Snipers team, in for the outgoing Riccardo Rossi, who was absent after picking up an injury in training.



Super sub for the season Joel Esteban, now at Tech3 for Jacob Roulstone, was 23rd.

Zen Mitani (22nd) is in at Honda Team Asia, for Tatchakorn Buasri.

CIP Green Power elected no to replace the recovering Noah Dettwiler.

FP1 got the return to Europe after the flyaway portion of the season started for Moto3 with Foggia leading the way on his return from pneumonia, closely followed bu long term session leader Kelso, who returned to provisionally lead once again, just before being pipped by the Italian.

The early top five was completed by Joel Esteban, who dropped to 23rd inPractice,, Almansa and top rookie in the first session, Perrone.

There was a big fall at the top of the hill for Cormac Buchanan, who initially crawled off track to safety while seeming winded, before walking away with the marshals. The yellow flags were in action again late in the session for a small spill for Fernandez.