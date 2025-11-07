2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2025 Portuguese Grand Prix (Round 21), where David Almansa finished fastest on Friday.

Friday at the Portuguese Moto3 Grand Prix weekend, round twenty-one of the championship, saw David Almansa quickest as rain arrived to cause an early end to Practice, allowing the Leopard rider to move to Q2 with the top time in Portimao.


Fresh from being awarded hi first Moto3 podium off-track on Thursday after teammate Adrian Fernandez was disqualified late from the Malaysian results foe a technical infringement, David Almansa was at the top of the timesheets as the heavens opened, seeing him finish Practice with the best time  - a 1m 47.056s solo lap.

The Spaniard took over from fellow Honda rider Taiyo Furusato, with the improved package from the manufacturer seeing four of their bikes inside the top five and the Honda Team Asia rider second, just 0.135s slower.

Rookie Maximo Quiles was the last rider to push into the automatic top 14 Q2 spots, improving from 20th to ninth for Aspar with thirteen minutes left on the clock, then chipping away to the third best time on his KTM.

Dennis Foggia, who lead the first session, was in the tow of Furusato over the lie rising to fourth on the second Aspar bike, cementing a strong opening day for the team.

Adrian Fernandez continued the Honda dominance of the opening day, in fifth on the second Leopard entry.

Luca Lunetta saw his effort, set early in the session by comparison, on his sixth lap, hold on for sixth on the SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Joel Kelso the second best of the KTM riders in seventh for LevelUp - MTA.

Angel Piqueras solo lapping took him to eighth for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, just over half a second off the lead time.

Alvaro Carpe was ninth quickest for Red Bull KTM Ajo, with Valentin Perrone setting his best time on just his fourth lap of Portimao, to complete the top ten for the Tech3 team.

Scott Ogden is the sole CIP Green Power rider after the events in Sepang, securing his seat in Q2 in eleventh.

The change in weather scuppered any late runs, allowing some of the new riders on the scene to shine.

A wildcard last time, Hakim Danish returns for the Portuguese round, this time as a replacement rider, in for Ryusei Yamanaka at Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI - finishing Practice 12 after a strong early run.

Casey O’Gorman also returns, at Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP for the still absent David Munoz taking the 13th spot in the session.

The final progression slot went to Brian Uriarte, now both the Red Bull Rookies and Junior GP champion for this season, who is in at the Red Bull Team, for champion Jose Antonio Rueda, in Ajo colours ahead of joining the team next season.

2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 47.056s
2Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.135s
3Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.239s
4Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.274s
5Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.308s
6Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.339s
7Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.387s
8Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.421s
9Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.596s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.707s
11Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.736s
12Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.843s
13Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.846s
14Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.870s
15Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.983s
16Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.038s
17Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+1.044s
18Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.116s
19Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.141s
20Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.156s
21Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)+1.312s
22Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.391s
23Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+1.493s
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+1.610s
25Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.294s

There were further additions to the Portuguese Moto3 paddock with Jesus Rios (25th) earning a first run out with the Snipers team, in for the outgoing Riccardo Rossi, who was absent after picking up an injury in training.


Super sub for the season Joel Esteban, now at Tech3 for Jacob Roulstone, was 23rd.

Zen Mitani (22nd) is in at Honda Team Asia, for Tatchakorn Buasri.

CIP Green Power elected no to replace the recovering Noah Dettwiler.

FP1 got the return to Europe after the flyaway portion of the season started for Moto3 with Foggia leading the way on his return from pneumonia, closely followed bu long term session leader Kelso, who returned to provisionally lead once again, just before being pipped by the Italian.

The early top five was completed by Joel Esteban, who dropped to 23rd inPractice,, Almansa and top rookie in the first session, Perrone.

There was a big fall at the top of the hill for Cormac Buchanan, who initially crawled off track to safety while seeming winded, before walking away with the marshals. The yellow flags were in action again late in the session for a small spill for Fernandez.

2025 Portuguese Moto3 - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRider3sTeamTime
1Dennis FoggiaITACFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)1m 47,422s
2Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.036s
3Joel EstebanSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.159s
4David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.274s
5Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.285s
6Maximo QuliesSPACFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.305s
7Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.363s
8Ruche MoodleyRSADENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+0.366s
9Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.417s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.433s
11Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.528s
12Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.581s
13Marco MorelliARGGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)+0.630s
14Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.649s
15Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.703s
16Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.711s
17Brian UriarteSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.788s
18Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+1.002s
19Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD -MLav Racing (Honda)+1.071s
20Matteo BertelleITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.077s
21Casey O'GormanIRLLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+1.128s
22Hakim DanishMALFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.603s
23Zen MitaniJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.177s
24Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)+2.651s
25Jesus RiosSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.786s

