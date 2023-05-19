It’s not lost on Bagnaia that 44 of his points have been scored in the new - half distance, half points - Sprint races, where (as the tables below show) he is the highest performer so far, followed by KTM’s Brad Binder.

But Sundays have been a different story. Bagnaia’s three DNFs - falling on his own in Argentina and COTA, then tangling with Maverick Vinales at Le Mans - have left him with just 50 points out of a possible 125.

If MotoGP was still using the Sunday only system, Bagnaia would be third in the standings, 26 points behind Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) and 8 from another satellite Ducati rider Johann Zarco (Pramac).

Fortunately for the factory Ducati star, his combined total puts him one point clear of Bezzecchi heading into next month’s home Mugello round.

But if Bagnaia had finished in the positions that he fell from in Argentina (2nd), Texas (1st) and Le Mans (3rd), he would have another 61 points more.

“We are demonstrating that we are always in the front, always one of the most competitive, with the most pace. But then I am leading the championship by [just] one point,” Bagnaia said.

“Every time I think to be calm or to wait a bit, I just commit a mistake or I just crash like [Le Mans] for someone else or something else. This is something that I have to understand.

“I have the luck that there are the Sprint races now because if not I was already so [far] behind and I could have [another] 50-70 points or more before this small break.”

One area where Bagnaia has no need for concern at the moment is qualifying, having started from the front row in all but one event and from fifth in the other.

It means Bagnaia leads the BMW Best Qualifier table on 86 points (out of 125, the same scoring system as a GP race results) compared to 49 for next best qualifier Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati), while Bezzecchi and team-mate Luca Marini are tied for fourth on 48.

Meanwhile, Brad Binder's starting positions are again at odds with his race results. The Red Bull KTM star holds third in the world championship, with two Sprint wins, but is ranked just 15th on the best qualifier list after starting 15th, 15th, 11th, 4th and 10th (see tables below).

The 26-year-old, who has been on the Sprint podium in four out of rounds, including wins in Portimao and COTA, added:

“Without the Sprint races I would be so much behind, with 50 points. I have 44 points just for the Sprint races and this is helping a lot.

“This year it’s quite clear that we are always in the front, we are always there leading and the other riders are [fluctuating] in terms of performance.

“But years ago, it was not possible to lead in the championship [with three DNFs in ten races] because [the same four] riders were always in the front and one mistake can cost the title.

“So this has changed a lot.”

Bagnaia overcame a record 91-point deficit, and five DNFs, to win last year's title.

No rider has scored points in all ten races so far this season.

MOTOGP 2023 - SPRINT ONLY POINTS AFTER ROUND 5 (60 POINTS MAX) Rider Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia 44 2 Brad Binder 38 3 Jorge Martin 36 4 Marco Bezzecchi 17 5 Luca Marini 16 6 Jack Miller 14 7 Maverick Viñales 12 8 Aleix Espargaro 12 9 Marc Marquez 12 10 Miguel Oliveira 10 11 Alex Rins 9 12 Johann Zarco 8 13 Alex Marquez 6 14 Franco Morbidelli 6 15 Dani Pedrosa 4 16 Fabio Quartararo 1 17 Augusto Fernandez 0 18 Fabio di Giannantonio 0 19 Takaaki Nakagami 0 20 Jonas Folger 0 21 Joan Mir 0 22 Danilo Petrucci 0 23 Michele Pirro 0 24 Lorenzo Savadori 0 25 Raul Fernandez 0 26 Stefan Bradl 0

MOTOGP 2023 - GRAND PRIX ONLY POINTS AFTER ROUND 5 (125 POINTS MAX) Rider Points 1 Marco Bezzecchi 76 2 Johann Zarco 58 3 Francesco Bagnaia 50 4 Fabio Quartararo 48 5 Jorge Martin 44 6 Brad Binder 43 7 Luca Marini 38 8 Alex Rins 38 9 Maverick Viñales 37 10 Jack Miller 35 11 Alex Marquez 35 12 Franco Morbidelli 34 13 Aleix Espargaro 30 14 Augusto Fernandez 30 15 Fabio di Giannantonio 25 16 Takaaki Nakagami 21 17 Miguel Oliveira 11 18 Dani Pedrosa 9 19 Jonas Folger 7 20 Joan Mir 5 21 Danilo Petrucci 5 22 Michele Pirro 5 23 Lorenzo Savadori 4 24 Raul Fernandez 3 25 Stefan Bradl 2 26 Marc Marquez 0

MotoGP World Championship standings AFTER round 5 (185 points max) Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 94 2 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 93 (-1) 3 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 81 (-13) 4 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) 80 (-14) 5 ^1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 66 (-28) 6 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 54 (-40) 7 = Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 49 (-45) 8 = Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) 49 (-45) 9 ^2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 49 (-45) 10 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 47 (-47) 11 ^2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) 42 (-52) 12 ˅2 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 41 (-53) 13 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 40 (-54) 14 ^2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* 30 (-64) 15 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 25 (-69) 16 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 21 (-73) 17 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 21 (-73) 18 = Dani Pedrosa SPA KTM Test Rider (RC16) 13 (-81) 19 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 12 (-82) 20 ^2 Jonas Folger GER Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) 7 (-87) 21 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 5 (-89) 22 NA Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-89) 23 ˅2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 5 (-89) 24 NA Lorenzo Savadori ITA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 4 (-90) 25 ˅2 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) 3 (-91) 26 ˅2 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-92)