Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Aragon MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES as Aleix Espargaro tops FP1 from Francesco Bagnaia

Last Updated: 34 Minutes Ago

Friday practice for the Aragon MotoGP saw Marc Marquez make his much-anticipated return after nearly four months away. Marquez narrowly missed out on the top ten as he concluded FP1 in 11th place.

Also making his return to action was Marquez’s future Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir, after the Spaniard missed Misano due to injury.

The pre-race favourite, Francesco Bagnaia heads into Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix looking to win his fifth consecutive MotoGP race, second in a row at Aragon - the Ducati rider was second fastest in FP1 behind Aleix Espargaro

Hoping to stop him will be championship leader Fabio Quartararo, who will be using Yamaha’s new chassis this weekend. 

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.

09:49

09:46
Binder loses his time

Binder has lost his fastest lap and has been dropped back to P20. 

09:46

Aleix Espargaro finishes FP1 fastest from Bagnaia, Rins, Nakagami and Zarco. 

09:43

Brad Binder moves up 16 places to go fourth. 

09:40

Down in 15th, Vinales has returned to pit lane and is very animated. 

09:34

There's just under ten minutes remaining of FP1 as Aleix Espargaro continues to lead the way. 

09:30

Fabio Quartararo gets it wrong at turn 8 and runs off-track. 

09:23
Espargaro is down!

Aleix Espargaro has suffered a fast crash at turn 16. 

09:18

It's turning out to be another strong showing from Ducati as five of the top ten riders are aboard Ducati machines. 

09:12
Espargaro and Bagnaia showing pace

Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia are the riders with early pace as they continue to exchange top spot. 

09:08

Big moment for Mir coming out of turn six as he lights up the rear of his Suzuki GSX-RR.

09:03

After completing a couple of laps on his own, Marquez is already looking at home behind Enea Bastianini. 

08:58
FP1 is go!

And we're underway with MotoGP FP1 at Aragon. 

08:56

Marquez described his podium chances at Aragon at 1% ahead of the weekend, but can the Spaniard spring a shock result? 

08:56

08:44

Joining Joan Mir in making his return is eight-time world champion Marc Marquez. 

Marc Marquez, crowds, MotoGP, Aragon MotoGP 15 September
08:43

Good monring and welcome to day-one of the Aragon MotoGP. Coming up next is MotoGP FP1. 

