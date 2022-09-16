2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (2) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
16 Sep 2022
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Free Practice (2) results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (2) Results
Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1^11Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)1'47.402s16/18346k
2^6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.074s16/18344k
3^2Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.107s18/19344k
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.181s17/17350k
5˅3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.237s18/18350k
6˅3Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.263s17/19344k
7^8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.276s15/17344k
8^3Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.359s14/15346k
9^4Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.398s16/16346k
10=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.491s3/17346k
11˅7Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.509s16/19341k
12^8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.510s15/16345k
13˅12Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.549s4/12344k
14˅5Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.600s15/17344k
15˅8Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.640s17/17343k
16^5Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.827s14/15344k
17˅3Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+1.073s16/16345k
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.119s4/17341k
19˅3Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.129s18/18344k
20^4Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.216s15/17344k
21˅4Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+1.219s16/17344k
22^1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.286s3/16345k
23˅4Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.341s5/18345k
24˅2Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.350s16/17338k
 
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP1.
= Rider is same position as FP1.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP1.

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.322s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin holds off title leader Fabio Quartararo to head Free Practice 2 for the 2022 Aragon MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro, who topped the morning session despite a fall, hit the ground again in the early stages of FP2 as Francesco Bagnaia, Quartararo and Luca Marini all dipped under the Spaniard's 1m 48.686s morning time.

While Espargaro then improved it was Aprilia team-mate Maverick Vinales, just 15th this morning, who was leading the timesheets at the halfway mark of the 45 minutes.

Vinales, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Marini remained covered by a mere 0.051s until new soft rear tyres appeared for the final minutes.

Bagnaia, Alex Rins, Quartararo and Jorge Martin then leapt to the top in quick succession, with Martin emerging quickest by 0.074s over Quartararo, who saved a lowside in the closing stages but will be pleased to have gained ground from eighth this morning at one of his toughest tracks.

Behind Quartararo, Johann Zarco, Enea Bastianini and Bagnaia made it four Desmosedicis in the top five, with Alex Rins sixth for Suzuki and Vinales slipping to seventh for Aprilia.

11th (+0.521s) on his return to MotoGP action in FP1, Marc Marquez took to the track with the new Kalex-built aluminium swingarm on his RC213V this afternoon.

The Repsol Honda rider held sixth (+0.148s) on race tyres, then eighth (+0.359s) on soft rubber in the end-of-session time attacks... but was challenging for P1 until a slide through the fast Turn 16.

Cal Crutchlow and Joan Mir, also returning to action this weekend, were 19th and 21st respectively, although the Suzuki rider was only 1.2s from the top around the near two-minute lap.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.

But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.

Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.

After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir rejoins Alex Rins at Suzuki.

With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 

Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)181(-30)
3˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)178(-33)
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)138(-73)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-86)
6˅1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-88)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-96)
8^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)101(-110)
9˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)101(-110)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)94(-117)
11˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-121)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)82(-129)
13˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-143)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-169)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)35(-176)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)

 

 

 