Official: Augusto Fernandez completes 2023 MotoGP rider line-up

Starting the final six rounds of the Moto2 season with a four-point advantage over Ai Ogura, Fernandez will join Pol Espargaro at the French team, riding factory spec KTMs in GASGAS colours.

Fernandez has been a Moto2 rider since his 2017 grand prix debut, winning seven races, four of them during his debut year at the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

“Wow, this is amazing: to be able to make the jump to MotoGP with GASGAS," Fernandez said. "I want to thank everyone in the racing structure around me for all their support since I signed with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team last year.

"I’m really happy. It’s a dream. We still have work to do in Moto2 and I want to go for the title and go to the MotoGP class – and this next challenge - in the best possible way.”

The Spaniard suddenly moved into pole position for the MotoGP seat after KTM elected not to retain current Moto2 champion Remy Gardner, who will now switch to World Superbike .

Pit Beirer, GASGAS & KTM Motorsports Director said: “Augusto completes a special ‘all-Spanish’ flavour for the first year of the GASGAS story in MotoGP. He has worked great with Aki and his team, fought hard on the track and showed that he knows how to make the difference in a very close championship where we have seen quite a few different winners.

"We feel that he has done everything to earn his chance next to Pol in 2023 and to discover what MotoGP is all about. He is about to take the toughest step, where the competition is so strong, but we believe in him and he also believes in us and that’s the best reason to take a step forward.”

“I have been following Augusto for a few seasons now and we already discussed moving up to the higher class two years ago but he was not ready yet for the big jump," said Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal. "When we met again recently, it appeared very clear that he was prepared to come to MotoGP.

"I am excited about next season because our garage will have a mix of experience and youth through Pol and Augusto. They are both Spanish and will work in a positive and constructive way and this is what we have been looking for.

"Welcome to MotoGP Augusto, keep calm and focus on your Moto2 championship. We will be waiting for you in our garage on Tuesday following the Valencia GP for your first MotoGP test.”

Gardner’s current Tech3 team-mate Raul Fernandez is joining RNF Aprilia for 2023.