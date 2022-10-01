Crash Home
Marco Bezzecchi Thailand MotoGP. 30 September

Thailand MotoGP - Marco Bezzecchi claims pole position! LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 13 Minutes Ago

Marco Bezzecchi will be on pole position for the Thailand MotoGP.

Aleix Espargaro had been eliminated from Q1 - what a disaster for him!

Marc Marquez is on the third row.

09:57
The title race is on!

Where does this leave the 2022 championship fight?

09:55
Who predicted Bez on pole?!
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP, Thailand MotoGP 30 September
09:50

MotoGP Qualifying - full results

09:49

Marquez was also in contention for pole on his final lap but the Honda rider suffered a big moment at the final corner. 

09:48

It looked like a sure-fire pole for Martin after the Pramac rider went quicker than Bagnaia, however, Bezzecchi found time in sector four in order to go top by just 0.021s.

09:47
Bezzecchi is on pole!!

Unbelievable action in Buriram as Bezzecchi takes pole.

09:44

Martin was over two tenths up in the middle sector but he's lost time after a big moment in turn five. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:43

Bagnaia snataches provisional pole away from Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:39

Quartararo goes back onto the front row behind Martin and Zarco. The Yamaha rider did his time on his third consecutive lap. 

09:37

We have the first sub 1m 30s lap of the weekend as Jorge Martin goes onto provisional pole. 

09:35

Quartararo goes fastest after the first lap but the Ducatis are flying...

09:33
Marquez on a used tyre

Marquez is starting Q2 on a used soft rear tyre. 

09:33

Q2 is now underway at Buriram. 

09:25

MotoGP Qualifying 1 results

09:22

Marquez and Oliveira advance to Q2. 

09:21

Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira have gone quicker and look set to advance as Espargaro has returned to pit lane. 

09:20

Espargaro is out in Q1!!

09:18

Massive lap from Aleix Espargaro as he goes fastest by over a tenth. 

09:17

The final time attacks are underway - Marquez leads Crutchlow and Espargaro at the moment. 

09:13

Crutchlow goes second for RNF Yamaha but the gap to Marquez is still two tenths. 

09:10

Vinales is off circuit once again. The Aprilia rider just can't get his RS-GP22 to stop on corner entry. 

09:09

Marc Marquez goes top with a time of 1:30.343s - six tenths quicker than Espargaro's first lap. 

09:06
MotoGP Q1 in Thailand is underway!

Q1 is go at Buriram. A big session for both Aprilia riders and Marc Marquez. 

09:02

Up next is Q1! Who will make it through? 

Marc
09:00

MotoGP FP4 - CLICK HERE for the full results

