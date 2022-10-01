Where does this leave the 2022 championship fight?Watch, comment, subscribe!
Thailand MotoGP - Marco Bezzecchi claims pole position! LIVE UPDATES
Marco Bezzecchi will be on pole position for the Thailand MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro had been eliminated from Q1 - what a disaster for him!
Marc Marquez is on the third row.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the Thailand MotoGP weekend.
Who will be MotoGP World CHAMPION in 2022? | MotoGP 2022 Crash.net
Where does this leave the 2022 championship fight?
Watch, comment, subscribe!
MotoGP Qualifying - full results
Marquez was also in contention for pole on his final lap but the Honda rider suffered a big moment at the final corner.
It looked like a sure-fire pole for Martin after the Pramac rider went quicker than Bagnaia, however, Bezzecchi found time in sector four in order to go top by just 0.021s.
Unbelievable action in Buriram as Bezzecchi takes pole.
Martin was over two tenths up in the middle sector but he's lost time after a big moment in turn five.
Bagnaia snataches provisional pole away from Martin.
Quartararo goes back onto the front row behind Martin and Zarco. The Yamaha rider did his time on his third consecutive lap.
We have the first sub 1m 30s lap of the weekend as Jorge Martin goes onto provisional pole.
Quartararo goes fastest after the first lap but the Ducatis are flying...
Marquez is starting Q2 on a used soft rear tyre.
Q2 is now underway at Buriram.
MotoGP Qualifying 1 results
Marquez and Oliveira advance to Q2.
Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira have gone quicker and look set to advance as Espargaro has returned to pit lane.
Espargaro is out in Q1!!
Massive lap from Aleix Espargaro as he goes fastest by over a tenth.
The final time attacks are underway - Marquez leads Crutchlow and Espargaro at the moment.
Crutchlow goes second for RNF Yamaha but the gap to Marquez is still two tenths.
Vinales is off circuit once again. The Aprilia rider just can't get his RS-GP22 to stop on corner entry.
Marc Marquez goes top with a time of 1:30.343s - six tenths quicker than Espargaro's first lap.
Q1 is go at Buriram. A big session for both Aprilia riders and Marc Marquez.
Up next is Q1! Who will make it through?
MotoGP FP4 - CLICK HERE for the full results