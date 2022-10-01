2022 Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Qualifying (1) Results
Qualifying (1) results from the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|5
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|7
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP)
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|10
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|12
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
* Rookie
The top two riders in Q1 for the Thailand MotoGP - Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira - now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.
The others - including Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro - will start, in the above order, from 13th on the grid onwards…
Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.
The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.
The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.
MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.
Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.
Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.
As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race
|Motegi: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|201
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|194
|(-25)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|170
|(-49)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|159
|(-60)
|6
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|148
|(-71)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|138
|(-81)
|8
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|120
|(-99)
|9
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|113
|(-106)
|10
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|108
|(-111)
|11
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|106
|(-113)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|14
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|15
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|73
|(-146)
|16
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-172)
|17
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-177)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-191)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|(-211)
|25
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|˅1
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)