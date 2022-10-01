2022 Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Qualifying (1) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
1 Oct 2022
Marc

Qualifying (1) results from the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

2022 Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Qualifying (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeam
1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
2Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)
3Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
5Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)
6Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
7Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
8Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*
9Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)
10Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*
12Tetsuta NagashimaJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)
13Darryn BinderRSAWithU RNF Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
14Danilo PetrucciITASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)


* Rookie

The top two riders in Q1 for the Thailand MotoGP - Marc Marquez and Miguel Oliveira - now progress to the Q2 pole position shootout, where they will join the ten fastest riders after third practice.

The others - including Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro - will start, in the above order, from 13th on the grid onwards…

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net


Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.

The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.

The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.

MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.

Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.

Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.

As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

Motegi: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)201(-18)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)194(-25)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)170(-49)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)159(-60)
6^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)148(-71)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)138(-81)
8^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)120(-99)
9^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)113(-106)
10˅2Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)108(-111)
11=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)106(-113)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
14˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)73(-146)
16^1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)47(-172)
17˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)42(-177)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-191)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-211)
25^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26˅1Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)
 