Results: MotoGP Free Practice 1 - Valencia
Valencia MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES from Friday Free Practice
The final round of the 2022 MotoGP season sees Valencia host the title decider between Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia leads the Yamaha rider by a sizable 23 points, meaning Quartararo must win the Grand Prix if he’s to have any chance of claiming his second title in two seasons.
Battles for third and fifth in the championship are also to be decided as Aleix Espargaro leads Enea Bastianini by one point, while Jack Miller holds the advantage over future team-mate Brad Binder in fifth and sixth.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the weekend.
Quartararo tops FP1 with Bagnaia only 16th. The same result on Sunday and the Yamaha rider would be crowned world champion.
It doesn't appear like many riders are opting to go for a time attack to end FP1. Most riders have instead not pitted and remained on used tyres with three minutes left.
Quartararo and the Yamaha appear to be making the difference as the lap develops, which was highlighted by Bastianini going fastest in sector one before losing chunks of time throughout the remainder of the lap.
Quartararo takes over top spot once again with under 15 minutes remaining.
Bagnaia is now starting to move up the leaderboard as he goes 11th fastest. Marquez conitnues to lead the way from Quartararo.
Darryn Binder has gone down at turn one.
Marc Marquez has crashed at turn two. The Honda rider is up on his feet and appears fine.
Franco Morbidelli is continuing his strong showing from Sepang as he sits fifth following the opening run.
Jack Miller has now split Marquez and Quartararo with second. Marquez is again using the Ducati-inspired rear winglets aboard his Honda machine.
Darryn Binder has encountered early issues aboard his M1 and has returned to pit lane.
A position he needs to end Sunday's race in, Fabio Quartararo currently leads the way from Aleix Espargaro and Marc Marquez.
And we're underway with MotoGP FP1 in Valencia.
Good morning and welcome to the opening day of MotoGP action at Valencia. Up next is FP1.