2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (1) Results

4 Nov 2022
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Valencia MotoGP, 4 November

Free Practice (1) results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'31.399s14/23324k
2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.035s6/17324k
3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.071s20/20329k
4Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.143s8/22331k
5Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.165s19/19327k
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.285s22/23323k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.363s18/20329k
8Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.376s13/19326k
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.383s9/18327k
10Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.410s14/20331k
11Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.475s19/21327k
12Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+0.482s17/19323k
13Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.516s8/20321k
14Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.518s15/22329k
15Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+0.578s17/19323k
16Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.594s4/18329k
17Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.600s19/19329k
18Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.669s6/19324k
19Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.717s4/21326k
20Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.760s14/18327k
21Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.875s19/20324k
22Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.205s17/19326k
23Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.583s17/21324k
24Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.570s7/9320k

* Rookie

Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

MotoGP title contender Fabio Quartararo leads opening practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale from Marc Marquez, with world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starting the biggest weekend of his career in 16th.

Quartararo - who must win on Sunday with Bagnaia 15th or lower to defend his crown - was seen shaking his injured left hand, following a finger fracture at Sepang, early in this morning's session.

But the Frenchman was soon second fastest to Marquez, who became the first faller of the weekend just before the midway stage by losing the front of his RCV at Turn 2.

Rookie Darryn Binder, starting his final MotoGP before switching to Moto2 next year, also tumbled soon after.

Quartararo moved to the top by just 0.035s in the final 15mins, while Bagnaia slipped back to 16th (+0.640s) but set his best time on the last lap on used tyres.

Unlike recent events, this weekend's stable weather forecast meant most riders resisted new tyres. The exception was KTM, headlined by Brad Binder jumping to third. The South African is thought to have had a new chassis available this morning.

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.

The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).

Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.

Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.

Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.

An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race

Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)258 
2=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)235(-23)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)212(-46)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)211(-47)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)189(-69)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)168(-90)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)166(-92)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)148(-110)
9^1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)138(-120)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-122)
11=Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-136)
12^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)113(-145)
13˅1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-147)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*106(-152)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-181)
16=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)56(-202)
17=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-208)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-212)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)36(-222)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-235)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-243)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-246)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
24^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)10(-248)
25˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-248)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-256)
 