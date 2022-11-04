2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.399s 14/23 324k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.035s 6/17 324k 3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.071s 20/20 329k 4 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.143s 8/22 331k 5 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.165s 19/19 327k 6 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.285s 22/23 323k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.363s 18/20 329k 8 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.376s 13/19 326k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.383s 9/18 327k 10 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.410s 14/20 331k 11 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.475s 19/21 327k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +0.482s 17/19 323k 13 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.516s 8/20 321k 14 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.518s 15/22 329k 15 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +0.578s 17/19 323k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.594s 4/18 329k 17 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.600s 19/19 329k 18 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.669s 6/19 324k 19 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.717s 4/21 326k 20 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.760s 14/18 327k 21 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +0.875s 19/20 324k 22 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.205s 17/19 326k 23 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.583s 17/21 324k 24 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.570s 7/9 320k

* Rookie



Official Valencia MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)

Fastest race lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)

MotoGP title contender Fabio Quartararo leads opening practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale from Marc Marquez, with world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starting the biggest weekend of his career in 16th.

Quartararo - who must win on Sunday with Bagnaia 15th or lower to defend his crown - was seen shaking his injured left hand, following a finger fracture at Sepang, early in this morning's session.

But the Frenchman was soon second fastest to Marquez, who became the first faller of the weekend just before the midway stage by losing the front of his RCV at Turn 2.

Rookie Darryn Binder, starting his final MotoGP before switching to Moto2 next year, also tumbled soon after.

Quartararo moved to the top by just 0.035s in the final 15mins, while Bagnaia slipped back to 16th (+0.640s) but set his best time on the last lap on used tyres.

Unlike recent events, this weekend's stable weather forecast meant most riders resisted new tyres. The exception was KTM, headlined by Brad Binder jumping to third. The South African is thought to have had a new chassis available this morning.

Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.

Friday November 4

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

13.10pm - MotoGP FP2

14.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday November 5

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

13.10pm - MotoGP Q1

13.35pm - MotoGP Q2

14.10pm - Moto2 Q1

14.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday November 6

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

13.00pm - MotoGP race