2022 Valencia MotoGP, Ricardo Tormo - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the Valencia MotoGP at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the 20th and final round of the 2022 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.399s
|14/23
|324k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.035s
|6/17
|324k
|3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.071s
|20/20
|329k
|4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.143s
|8/22
|331k
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.165s
|19/19
|327k
|6
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.285s
|22/23
|323k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.363s
|18/20
|329k
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.376s
|13/19
|326k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.383s
|9/18
|327k
|10
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.410s
|14/20
|331k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.475s
|19/21
|327k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.482s
|17/19
|323k
|13
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.516s
|8/20
|321k
|14
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.518s
|15/22
|329k
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.578s
|17/19
|323k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.594s
|4/18
|329k
|17
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.600s
|19/19
|329k
|18
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.669s
|6/19
|324k
|19
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.717s
|4/21
|326k
|20
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.760s
|14/18
|327k
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.875s
|19/20
|324k
|22
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.205s
|17/19
|326k
|23
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.583s
|17/21
|324k
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.570s
|7/9
|320k
* Rookie
Official Valencia MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 29.401s (2016)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.042s (2022)
MotoGP title contender Fabio Quartararo leads opening practice for the Valencia MotoGP season finale from Marc Marquez, with world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starting the biggest weekend of his career in 16th.
Quartararo - who must win on Sunday with Bagnaia 15th or lower to defend his crown - was seen shaking his injured left hand, following a finger fracture at Sepang, early in this morning's session.
But the Frenchman was soon second fastest to Marquez, who became the first faller of the weekend just before the midway stage by losing the front of his RCV at Turn 2.
Rookie Darryn Binder, starting his final MotoGP before switching to Moto2 next year, also tumbled soon after.
Quartararo moved to the top by just 0.035s in the final 15mins, while Bagnaia slipped back to 16th (+0.640s) but set his best time on the last lap on used tyres.
Unlike recent events, this weekend's stable weather forecast meant most riders resisted new tyres. The exception was KTM, headlined by Brad Binder jumping to third. The South African is thought to have had a new chassis available this morning.
MotoGP has its first title showdown since 2017 at Valencia this weekend, with Francesco Bagnaia 23-points clear of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia will be crowned Ducati’s first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007, and Italy’s first since mentor Valentino Rossi in 2009, unless Quartararo wins the Valencia race and Bagnaia then fails to finish in the top 14.
The fight for third is much hotter contest with Aleix Espargaro and Enea Bastianini separated by just one point and Jack Miller also in mathematical contention (-23 points).
Aprilia holds a 5-point advantage over Yamaha for second place behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, with Aprilia 28-points clear of Red Bull KTM for runner-up in the teams’ championship.
Valencia will be the final race for Suzuki, world champions with Joan Mir in 2020, which is leaving MotoGP.
Rookies Remy Gardner and Darryn Binder will be making their last MotoGP appearances before switching to WorldSBK and Moto2 respectively next season, when Cal Crutchlow will revert to Yamaha testing duties and RNF joins forces with Aprilia.
An official post-race test will be held at Valencia on Tuesday, when nine riders (including rookie Augusto Fernandez) will make their debut with new teams for 2023.
Valencian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday November 4
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
13.10pm - MotoGP FP2
14.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday November 5
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
13.10pm - MotoGP Q1
13.35pm - MotoGP Q2
14.10pm - Moto2 Q1
14.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday November 6
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
13.00pm - MotoGP race
|Sepang: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|258
|2
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|235
|(-23)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|212
|(-46)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|211
|(-47)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|189
|(-69)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|168
|(-90)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|166
|(-92)
|8
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|148
|(-110)
|9
|^1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|138
|(-120)
|10
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|136
|(-122)
|11
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-136)
|12
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|113
|(-145)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|111
|(-147)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|106
|(-152)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-181)
|16
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|56
|(-202)
|17
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-208)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-212)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|36
|(-222)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-235)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-243)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-246)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-248)
|24
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|10
|(-248)
|25
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-248)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-256)