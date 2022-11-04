There was impressive pace being shown by both Repsol Honda riders Marquez and Pol Espargaro, as was the case for reigning MotoGP champion Quartararo.

Marquez and Quartararo exchanged fastest times on several occasions, while Maverick Vinales was the only other rider to find a sub 1m 32s lap time during the early stages.

Marquez, who was using the Ducati-inspired rear winglets for the second time since Sepang in FP1, then took his Honda back to the top of the leaderboard by two tenths over Quartararo.

As Quartararo jumped back into second place after having briefly been bettered by Jack Miller, factory Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli was also showing impressive speed as he moved into fifth spot.

Bagnaia made a slow start to FP1, which has not been uncommon in recent rounds, which was also the case for Aleix Espargaro who was 13th after the opening run - four place ahead of the series leader.

Marquez, who was continuing to pump in very quick lap times, then became the first crasher of the weekend as he went down at turn two.

A problem area for many riders over the years, Marquez was caught out as he lost the front-end of his RC213V before getting back to his feet immediately.

After an early technical issue aboard his #1 bike, Binder then came unstuck on his second M1 as he crashed at turn one.

Still out on track using the combination of a medium front and rear tyre, Quartararo found time on Marquez in sectors three and four in order to quickest with just under 15 minutes remaining.

Bastianini looked set to challenge Quartararo’s time while also using used tyres, but the Ducati rider’s lap went away from him as the turning ability of Quartararo and the Yamaha was making the difference as the lap developed.