LIVE UPDATES: Race day from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring

Enea Bastianini will start the Austrian MotoGP from pole position, his first in the premier class, after getting the better of Francesco Bagnaia.
Jack Miller rounds out an all-Ducati front row ahead of Jorge Martin, reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo and a fifth Ducati of Johann Zarco.
Two big announcements have been made over the course of the weekend, the first of which saw KTM confirm GASGAS as the replacement name for its current Tech 3 team.
As part of the 2023 GASGAS Factory Racing Team, KTM also announced a return to the Austrian brand for Pol Espargaro - the other GASGAS seat remains unconfirmed.
The other announcement saw MotoGP confirm sprint races at every round next season.
How he would love this to be the case later today, Quartararo finishes top in Warm-up from Vinales, Martin and Miller.
Although the rain looks to be very light, it looks like it could be enough to stop anyone from beating Quartararo's top time.
Rain is beginning to fall at the Red Bull Ring.
Quartararo is wasting no time - the Yamaha rider is five tenths clear of Vinales.
Aleix Espargaro appeared to be in pain during his bike swap.
Fabio Quartararo has his first flying lap deleted due to exceeding track limits.
Johann Zarco is the current leader from Fabio Di Giannantonio.
And we're underway with MotoGP Warm-up.
Warm-up is up first.
Good morning and welcome to race day from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.