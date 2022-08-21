Red Bull Ring: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 13 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.
|Red Bull Ring: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|200
|2
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|168
|(-32)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|156
|(-44)
|4
|^1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|125
|(-75)
|5
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|123
|(-77)
|6
|˅2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|118
|(-82)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|107
|(-93)
|8
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|92
|(-108)
|9
|^2
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|87
|(-113)
|10
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|85
|(-115)
|11
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|85
|(-115)
|12
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-123)
|13
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|69
|(-131)
|14
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|68
|(-132)
|15
|˅1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|60
|(-140)
|16
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|45
|(-155)
|17
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-158)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|29
|(-171)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-174)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-177)
|21
|^1
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|11
|(-189)
|22
|˅1
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-190)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-191)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|5
|(-195)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie