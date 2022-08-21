Red Bull Ring: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

21 Aug 2022
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP, 20 August

New World Championship standings after the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring, round 13 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Red Bull Ring: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)200 
2=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)168(-32)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)156(-44)
4^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-75)
5^1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-77)
6˅2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)118(-82)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)107(-93)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)92(-108)
9^2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)87(-113)
10=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)85(-115)
11˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)85(-115)
12=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-123)
13^2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)69(-131)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-132)
15˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-140)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)45(-155)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-158)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)29(-171)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-174)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-177)
21^1Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)11(-189)
22˅1Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-190)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-191)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*5(-195)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

