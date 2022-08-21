MotoGP Austria: Joan Mir: 'Initial checks show bone fragments and fractures'
Joan Mir is feared to have suffered fractures to his right ankle during Sunday's opening lap accident at the Austrian MotoGP.
The Suzuki rider was up to sixth place, from eighth on the grid, when he was thrown into a huge highside from his GSX-RR.
“I had a very big crash at Turn 4. I lost the rear and it was a highside. It could’ve been a lot worse, so I feel lucky," said the 2020 world champion.
Nonetheless: "Initial checks show some bone fragments and fractures in my ankle.
Medical Info #MotoGP rider #36 @JoanMirOfficial; a CT scan evidenced a ligament tear in his right foot. He's been declared unfit #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/ROvZ1nV6ri— MotoGP (@MotoGP) August 21, 2022
"Tomorrow I’ll go for further checks and an MRI to check the ligaments."
Sunday's accident continues a torrid run for Mir, who has suffered six DNFs in the last nine races, leaving him twelfth in the standings and without a podium finish.
With Suzuki quitting MotoGP, the #36 is set to join Repsol Honda next season, although the move is yet to be officially announced.
Mir now has until September 2-4 to be fit for the next round at Misano, which is followed by a two-day test.
Team-mate Alex Rins finished eighth on Sunday.