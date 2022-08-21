The Suzuki rider was up to sixth place, from eighth on the grid, when he was thrown into a huge highside from his GSX-RR.

“I had a very big crash at Turn 4. I lost the rear and it was a highside. It could’ve been a lot worse, so I feel lucky," said the 2020 world champion.

Nonetheless: "Initial checks show some bone fragments and fractures in my ankle.

Medical Info #MotoGP rider #36 @JoanMirOfficial; a CT scan evidenced a ligament tear in his right foot. He's been declared unfit #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/ROvZ1nV6ri — MotoGP (@MotoGP) August 21, 2022

"Tomorrow I’ll go for further checks and an MRI to check the ligaments."

Sunday's accident continues a torrid run for Mir, who has suffered six DNFs in the last nine races, leaving him twelfth in the standings and without a podium finish.

With Suzuki quitting MotoGP, the #36 is set to join Repsol Honda next season, although the move is yet to be officially announced.

Mir now has until September 2-4 to be fit for the next round at Misano, which is followed by a two-day test.

Team-mate Alex Rins finished eighth on Sunday.