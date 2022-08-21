Starting from pole for the first time in his MotoGP career, Enea Bastianini made a good launch but it was Bagnaia who led into turn one.

As Bastianini and Jack Miller battled for second on the approach to the chicane, it was the Gresini rider who managed to hold off the Australian thanks to holding the inside line.

There was an early bath for Joan Mir as the Suzuki rider crashed out at turn four. Mir’s early retirement has resulted in back-to-back DNF’s for the Spaniard.

On-track, Maverick Vinales took fifth place off Fabio Quartararo after making a brilliant move on the brakes heading into turn nine.

Keen to make it a factory Ducati 1-2, Miller finally made his move stick on Bastianini at turn three.

Bastianini was then pushed down to fourth as Jorge Martin came sweeping past on the approach to turn six.

Bastianini bit straight back at Martin heading into turn one while Vinales, who was closing in on the leading Ducatis, ran wide at turn four.

Struggling to keep Martin behind, Bastianini was then pushed down to fifth as he slowed up at turn three.

One corner later and Bastianini was off the track as brake failure seemed to be the initial problem. However, it was confirmed by the Italian rider’s team that a deflating front tyre led to him retiring from the race on lap seven.

Miller then attempted his first overtake on Bagnaia for the lead, however, the Silverstone winner responded immediately at turn 10.

Joining Mir in crashing out at turn four was Tech 3 KTM rider Remy Gardner, who looks more and more like his future could be outside of MotoGP.

Quicker than Bagnaia in sector three, Miller began lining up a second move for the lead as Martin drew closer.

Takaaki Nakagami crashed out on lap 12 while running as the leading Honda.

With Quartararo on the move and beginning to close in on the trio of leading Ducatis, Bagnaia increased his pace to pump six tenths into Miller.

Quartararo took four tenths out of Miller and Martin on lap 15, while Aleix Espargaro was keeping a watching eye on the front four in P5.

A mistake on lap 17 saw Martin drop to fourth after running wide at the first part of the chicane.

On another late-race charge, Luca Marini took fifth place off Espargaro after the Aprilia rider ran slightly wide at turn three.

With Martin about to take third of Quartararo, the reigning world champion produced an unlikely move on the switch of direction at the chicane.

There was drama at the beginning fot he final lap when Martin crashed after attempting to take third place away from Miller. The Pramac rider remounted to claim tenth.

Although a late charge came from Quartararo, Bagnaia held on by half a second.