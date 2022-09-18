Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Aragon MotoGP, 17 September

Aragon MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES as Quartararo crashes out and Marc Marquez retires

Francesco Bagnaia starts from pole at the Aragon MotoGP as he looks to claim a fifth consecutive win.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo has it all to do after qualifiyng in sixth, seven tenths down on the Italian. 

Marc Marquez starts from 13th in his first race back since Mugello, while a disappointing qualifying for Maverick Vinales means one of the pre-race favourites is only 16th. 

Crash.net will bring you live updates throughout the race. 

13:33

This is not over as Bastianini reduces Bagnaia's lead to three tenths. 

13:30

There are just seven laps remaining. 

13:29

Bagnaia and Bastianini are both on the limit as they run slightly wide at turn one. 

13:25

What is clear is that this appears to be a fight for the win between Bagnaia and Bastianini as Binder is struggling to keep pace. 

13:24

The lead is gradually going back up as Bagnaia extends his advantage to six tenths. 

13:19

Bastianini is back on the charge after nearly losing a second to Bagnaia. 

13:17

Bastianini fluffs his line at turn 13 and Bagnaia leads again.

13:16

Bastianini leads after getting through on Bagnaia with a brilliant move into turn one. 

13:14

Brad Binder is third after starting 10th - what an opening few laps by the KTM rider.

13:12

If Bagnaia can hold onto this win he will be just five points behind Quartararo heading to Motegi next weekend. 

13:12

Bagnaia leads but Bastianini is on the charge...

 

13:07

Nakagami was sliding along the track and was nearly hit by several riders. Thankfully he was not. 

13:05

Marquez then hit Nakagami as the contact from Quartararo made him slow coming out of turn seven. Very unfortunate for all three riders. 

13:03

Quartararo hit the rear of Marquez after the Honda rider had a moment on the exit of turn five. 

13:03
Marquez and Nakagami come together

Awful scenes as Nakagami and Marquez have made contact - the Japanese rider is out.

13:02
Quartararo is out!

Fabio Quartararo has crashed out at turn five.

13:01

Bagnaia leads but what a start by Marc Marquez 

13:01
The Aragon MotoGP is GO!

It's lights out at the Aragon MotoGP. 

12:58

The formation lap is underway.

12:57

The front row have all gone with a hard front tyre and medium rear.

12:35

Marc Marquez will line-up 13th in his first race back. 

12:33

Francesco Bagnaia will start from pole as part of an all-Ducati front row that sees Jack Miller second and Enea Bastianini third. 

12:32

Good afternoon and welcome to race day at the Aragon MotoGP. Lights out is just under 30 minutes away. 

