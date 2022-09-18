Aragon: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

MotorLand: MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 211 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 201 (-10) 3 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 194 (-17) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 163 (-48) 5 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 134 (-77) 6 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 133 (-78) 7 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 128 (-83) 8 ^1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 108 (-103) 9 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 104 (-107) 10 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 104 (-107) 11 = Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 95 (-116) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 91 (-120) 13 = Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 77 (-134) 14 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 74 (-137) 15 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 60 (-151) 16 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 46 (-165) 17 = Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 43 (-168) 18 = Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 39 (-172) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 26 (-185) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 23 (-188) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-196) 22 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 10 (-201) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-202) 24 = Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 8 (-203) 25 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-209) 26 NA Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 2 (-209)

17 points cover the MotoGP top three after Fabio Quartararo's opening lap incident with Marc Marquez at Aragon was combined with a second place for Francesco Bagnaia and third or Aleix Espargaro.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie