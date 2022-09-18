Aragon: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

18 Sep 2022
Fabio Quartararo , Aragon MotoGP. 15 September

New World Championship standings after the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

MotorLand: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)201(-10)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)194(-17)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)163(-48)
5^1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)134(-77)
6˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)133(-78)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)128(-83)
8^1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)108(-103)
9^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)104(-107)
10˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)104(-107)
11=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)95(-116)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)91(-120)
13=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*74(-137)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)43(-168)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)39(-172)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)
25=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-209)
26NACal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)2(-209)

17 points cover the MotoGP top three after Fabio Quartararo's opening lap incident with Marc Marquez at Aragon was combined with a second place for Francesco Bagnaia and third or Aleix Espargaro.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

