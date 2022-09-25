Oh no that's a massive blowout for Takuya Tsuda. The Japanese rider's Suzuki has caught fire but he's managed to pull off-track safely.
Japanese MotoGP - Jack Miller leads; Espargaro has a problem LIVE UPDATES
Jack Miller overtook Jorge Martin to lead the Japanese MotoGP, ahead of pole-sitter Marc Marquez, after a thrilling start at Motegi.
Aleix Espargaro pitted with a problem before the race started!
How will the title battle play out?
Crash.net will bring you all the latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix.
Oh no that's a massive blowout for Takuya Tsuda. The Japanese rider's Suzuki has caught fire but he's managed to pull off-track safely.
Miller now has a three second lead after setting fastest lap after fastest lap.
Tetsuta Nagashima has crashed out of his home race.
Bastianini is through on Bagnaia.
Bagnaia is really finding it difficult to get through on Pol Espargaro. If he can then Quartararo is just ahead.
Zarco is wide and has lost five positions, promoting Quartararo, Bagnaia and Bastianini.
Quartararo is back down to ninth as Marini gets through.
Incredible pace from Miller who leads after overtakes on Marquez, Binder, and Martin.
Quartararo and Bagnaia are up one place and Bastianini is up three places.
It's Jorge Martin who leads earlier on from Binder and Marquez.
Drama for Aleix Espargaro who has pitted with a problem before the race got started.
There are some intense faces among the riders. The formation lap is underway!
A reminder that Marc Marquez is on pole, while title contenders Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini are 6th, 9th, 12th and 15th respectively.
It's bright sunshine at Motegi!
Good morning and welcome to race day at the Japanese MotoGP. Lights out is in just over five minutes time.