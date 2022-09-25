Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September

Japanese MotoGP - Jack Miller leads; Espargaro has a problem LIVE UPDATES

Last Updated: 3 Minutes Ago

Jack Miller overtook Jorge Martin to lead the Japanese MotoGP, ahead of pole-sitter Marc Marquez, after a thrilling start at Motegi.

Aleix Espargaro pitted with a problem before the race started!

How will the title battle play out?

Crash.net will bring you all the latest updates from the Japanese Grand Prix.  

  • The Japanese MotoGP began at 7am UK time
  • Watch live on BT Sport
Reporting By:
07:23

Oh no that's a massive blowout for Takuya Tsuda. The Japanese rider's Suzuki has caught fire but he's managed to pull off-track safely.

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:20

Miller now has a three second lead after setting fastest lap after fastest lap.

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:18
Nagashima is down

Tetsuta Nagashima has crashed out of his home race.

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:17

Bastianini is through on Bagnaia. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:16

Bagnaia is really finding it difficult to get through on Pol Espargaro. If he can then Quartararo is just ahead. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:11

Zarco is wide and has lost five positions, promoting Quartararo, Bagnaia and Bastianini. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:09

Quartararo is back down to ninth as Marini gets through. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:09
Can Miller cling onto the lead?
Jack Miller, MotoGP, Japanese MotoGP, 24 September
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
07:07

Incredible pace from Miller who leads after overtakes on Marquez, Binder, and Martin. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:06

Quartararo and Bagnaia are up one place and Bastianini is up three places.

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:02

It's Jorge Martin who leads earlier on from Binder and Marquez. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:01

Drama for Aleix Espargaro who has pitted with a problem before the race got started.

RobertJones Profile Picture
06:58

There are some intense faces among the riders. The formation lap is underway! 

RobertJones Profile Picture
06:56

A reminder that Marc Marquez is on pole, while title contenders Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini are 6th, 9th, 12th and 15th respectively. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
06:55

It's bright sunshine at Motegi!

RobertJones Profile Picture
06:53

Good morning and welcome to race day at the Japanese MotoGP. Lights out is in just over five minutes time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture