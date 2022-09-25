Motegi: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

Motegi: MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 219 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 201 (-18) 3 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 194 (-25) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 170 (-49) 5 = Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 159 (-60) 6 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 148 (-71) 7 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 138 (-81) 8 ^1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 120 (-99) 9 ^1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 113 (-106) 10 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 108 (-111) 11 = Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 106 (-113) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 101 (-118) 13 ^1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 80 (-139) 14 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 77 (-142) 15 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 73 (-146) 16 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 47 (-172) 17 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 46 (-173) 18 = Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 42 (-177) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 28 (-191) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 23 (-196) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-204) 22 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 10 (-209) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-210) 24 = Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 8 (-211) 25 ^1 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 3 (-216) 26 ˅1 Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-217)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

Fabio Quartararo takes an 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds of the season after the Italian's last-lap accident in the Japanese MotoGP at Motegi.

Aleix Espargaro is now 25 adrift after being forced to start from pit lane.