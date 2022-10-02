Drama on the sighting laps as Marco Bezzecchi nearly ran into Enea Bastianini which angered the Gresini Ducati rider.
Thailand MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES as Thai Grand Prix will go ahead!
Ducati’s dominant performance continued during Warm-up as Francesco Bagnaia led a Ducati quartet from Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini.
Miguel Oliveira was fifth, while the Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales seemed to make considerable steps forward as they finished inside the top ten.
Marco Bezzecchi starts the Grand Prix from pole for the first time in his MotoGP career, with Jorge Martin and Bagnaia joining him on the front row.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest from race day at the Thailand MotoGP.
Drama on the sighting laps as Marco Bezzecchi nearly ran into Enea Bastianini which angered the Gresini Ducati rider.
The new race distance is 25 laps - one lap less than the original 26.
We have a start time - the Thailand MotoGP will get started at 9:55am UK time.
Rain has now stopped so hopefully a start time is just around the corner.
Does this mean we are getting close to racing?!
MotoGP 2023 Rider Line-Up | Crash.net MotoGP 2022
Watch, comment, subscribe!
But the problem is the standing water on the track.
Let's hope another downpour does not come.
It's 3pm in Thailand now and could get dark at 6pm, so there should be a two-hour window to get this race started.
The rain is still coming down very heavily in Buriram.
Good morning and welcome to race day at the Thailand MotoGP. The start of the race has been delayed.