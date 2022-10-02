Crash Home
Thailand MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES as Thai Grand Prix will go ahead!

Last Updated: 3 Minutes Ago

  • After the Moto2 race was red flagged twice, the Thailand MotoGP was delayed.
  • Thailand MotoGP set to begin at 9.55am UK.

Ducati’s dominant performance continued during Warm-up as Francesco Bagnaia led a Ducati quartet from Luca Marini, Johann Zarco and Enea Bastianini.

Miguel Oliveira was fifth, while the Aprilias of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales seemed to make considerable steps forward as they finished inside the top ten. 

Marco Bezzecchi starts the Grand Prix from pole for the first time in his MotoGP career, with Jorge Martin and Bagnaia joining him on the front row. 

Crash.net will bring you all the latest from race day at the Thailand MotoGP.

09:41

Drama on the sighting laps as Marco Bezzecchi nearly ran into Enea Bastianini which angered the Gresini Ducati rider. 

09:38

The new race distance is 25 laps - one lap less than the original 26.

09:33

We have a start time - the Thailand MotoGP will get started at 9:55am UK time. 

09:28

Rain has now stopped so hopefully a start time is just around the corner.

09:21
Thailand national anthem now being sung

Does this mean we are getting close to racing?!

09:16
While we wait

09:11
The rain has eased...

But the problem is the standing water on the track.

Let's hope another downpour does not come.

09:07
When will we race?

It's 3pm in Thailand now and could get dark at 6pm, so there should be a two-hour window to get this race started.

09:07
These are live photos
09:06
09:04
Our pictures from Buriram
08:59

The rain is still coming down very heavily in Buriram. 

08:42

Good morning and welcome to race day at the Thailand MotoGP. The start of the race has been delayed. 

