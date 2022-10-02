Buriram, Thailand: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|217
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|199
|(-20)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|180
|(-39)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-40)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|154
|(-65)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|151
|(-68)
|8
|^3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|131
|(-88)
|9
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|127
|(-92)
|10
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-97)
|11
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|112
|(-107)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|84
|(-135)
|14
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|15
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|16
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-169)
|17
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|49
|(-170)
|18
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-188)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)
Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title lead is almost erased after being left towards the back of the field in a wet Thailand MotoGP at Buriram.
Third place for Francesco Bagnaia means he is now just 2-points from the Monster Yamaha rider, with Aleix Espargaro also gaining 5 points on the Frenchman despite a disappointing 11th place.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie