Buriram, Thailand: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

2 Oct 2022
Fabio Quartararo Thailand MotoGP. 30 September

New World Championship standings after the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)217(-2)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)199(-20)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)180(-39)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)179(-40)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)154(-65)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)151(-68)
8^3Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-88)
9˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)127(-92)
10˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-97)
11˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)112(-107)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-135)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
15˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
16^2Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-169)
17˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)49(-170)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-188)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
25=Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)

Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title lead is almost erased after being left towards the back of the field in a wet Thailand MotoGP at Buriram.

Third place for Francesco Bagnaia means he is now just 2-points from the Monster Yamaha rider, with Aleix Espargaro also gaining 5 points on the Frenchman despite a disappointing 11th place.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

