Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 219 2 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 217 (-2) 3 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 199 (-20) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 180 (-39) 5 = Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 179 (-40) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 154 (-65) 7 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 151 (-68) 8 ^3 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 131 (-88) 9 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 127 (-92) 10 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 122 (-97) 11 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 112 (-107) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 101 (-118) 13 ^2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 84 (-135) 14 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 80 (-139) 15 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 77 (-142) 16 ^2 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-169) 17 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 49 (-170) 18 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 46 (-173) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-188) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 23 (-196) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-204) 22 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 10 (-209) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-210) 24 = Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-210) 25 = Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 3 (-216) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-217)

Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title lead is almost erased after being left towards the back of the field in a wet Thailand MotoGP at Buriram.

Third place for Francesco Bagnaia means he is now just 2-points from the Monster Yamaha rider, with Aleix Espargaro also gaining 5 points on the Frenchman despite a disappointing 11th place.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie