Jorge Martin starts the Australian MotoGP from pole after breaking Jorge Lorenzo's nine-year-old record.
Joining Martin on the front row is Marc Marquez and title contender Francesco Bagnaia. Aleix Espargaro and reigning MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo are directly behind Bagnaia.
Crash.net will bring you all the latest news from race day at the Australian MotoGP.
Australian MotoGP - LIVE UPDATES as Jorge Martin starts from pole
