Phillip Island, Australia: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
New World Championship standings after the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Phillip Island, Australia: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|233
|2
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|(-14)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|206
|(-27)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|191
|(-42)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-54)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|160
|(-73)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|159
|(-74)
|8
|^3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|137
|(-96)
|9
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|136
|(-97)
|10
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|135
|(-98)
|11
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-111)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|111
|(-122)
|13
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|104
|(-129)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|93
|(-140)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-156)
|16
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-179)
|17
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-183)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-187)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-202)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-210)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-218)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-221)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-223)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-224)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-227)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-231)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
Francesco Bagnaia takes the MotoGP title lead for the first time in his career after a third-place finish at Phillip Island was combined with a third non-score in four races for reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.
Bagnaia will have his first chance to win Ducati's first world title since Casey Stoner in 2007 at Sepang next weekend.
- Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Race Results
- Australian Moto2 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results
- Australian Moto3 Grand Prix, Phillip Island - Race Results