Phillip Island, Australia: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 233 2 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 219 (-14) 3 = Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 206 (-27) 4 = Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) 191 (-42) 5 = Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 179 (-54) 6 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 160 (-73) 7 = Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 159 (-74) 8 ^3 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 137 (-96) 9 = Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 136 (-97) 10 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) 135 (-98) 11 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 122 (-111) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 111 (-122) 13 = Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 104 (-129) 14 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* 93 (-140) 15 = Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 77 (-156) 16 ^1 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 54 (-179) 17 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 50 (-183) 18 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 46 (-187) 19 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 31 (-202) 20 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 23 (-210) 21 = Andrea Dovizioso ITA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 15 (-218) 22 = Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 12 (-221) 23 = Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 10 (-223) 24 = Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 9 (-224) 25 = Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 6 (-227) 26 = Stefan Bradl GER Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2 (-231)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia takes the MotoGP title lead for the first time in his career after a third-place finish at Phillip Island was combined with a third non-score in four races for reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will have his first chance to win Ducati's first world title since Casey Stoner in 2007 at Sepang next weekend.