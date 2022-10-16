Phillip Island, Australia: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings

16 Oct 2022
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP, 16 October

New World Championship standings after the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)233 
2˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219(-14)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)206(-27)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)191(-42)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)179(-54)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)160(-73)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)159(-74)
8^3Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)137(-96)
9=Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)136(-97)
10˅2Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)135(-98)
11˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-111)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)111(-122)
13=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)104(-129)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*93(-140)
15=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-156)
16^1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)54(-179)
17˅1Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-183)
18=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-187)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-202)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-210)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-218)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*12(-221)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*10(-223)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-224)
25=Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)6(-227)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-231)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie

Francesco Bagnaia takes the MotoGP title lead for the first time in his career after a third-place finish at Phillip Island was combined with a third non-score in four races for reigning champion Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia will have his first chance to win Ducati's first world title since Casey Stoner in 2007 at Sepang next weekend.

 

 

 